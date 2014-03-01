Venezuela Rising: Dispatch Two

VICE News continues its coverage from Caracas, where students took to the streets once again to protest President Nicolas Maduro’s government and pay tribute to those killed in earlier protests.

VICE News interviewed a leader of the student movement as well as the mayor of Caracas. The rally ended in more clashes – protesters threw rocks and improvised explosives, and police responded with tear gas and gun shots.

