Wiki from Ratking Just Dropped a Brooding Rap Track with Skepta, and It’s a Free Download

After announcing the plans last week, New York rapper Wiki, of Ratking fame, has dropped his free mixtape on Soundcloud featuring tracks with Micachu, Antwon, Lee Bannon, Sporting Life and London’s very own Skepta. Wiki and Skepta have worked together in the past, notoriously on the Ratking remix of “That’s Not Me”, which came with a wild and vibey party video filmed with a NY skyline backdrop.

This new song with Skepta, “God Bless Me”, is seductively comatose, with a subtle marimba-sounding beat and rattlesnake hi-hats, garnished with some you-can’t-touch-me style verses from Wiki, Skepta and Sporting Life. Listen below and download Wiki’s entire mixtape here.