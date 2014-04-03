Wiley Goes On Twitter Rant After Being Deported From Toronto

Another day, another chapter in Nah Fam – The Wiley Saga.
Today, we woke to the news that Wiley was denied entry to Toronto by immigration, ahead of a gig at The Hoxton with Swindle. This, despite the fact he’s been living in Canada on and off for the last eight months. Naturally, Wiley took to Twitter to let the people know and express his dismay.
Not one for the first class lounge, Wiley was spotted in the airport:
But the real drama started when he arrived in Toronto:
“TELLING ME I HAVE A CRIMINAL RECORD IN AMERICA…….WHAT ARE THE SAYING …I HAVE NEVER BEEN ARRESTED IN AMERICA B4.” (Since deleted)
He then turned Caps Lock off and got philosophical about his deportation:
Oh wait:
“FUCK THE POLICE AS WELL ALL THESE DUMB CHARGES THEY GIVE MAN STOPS MAN FROM GOING ANYWHERE.” (Since deleted)
Yep the final straw for Wiley wasn’t being deported from a country he’s been living in for months or having to cancel a gig but getting flown back to Glasgow. To be honest, we don’t blame him. Wiley how can we avoid ever having to go to Glasgow?
But anyway, back to the unfolding nightmare:
His good spirits return once in Scotland, ayyyye:
Noticeabley, a few of the tweets from this morning’s rant have been deleted. Whether this was a conscious decision so as not to spread too much negativity to “the youngers”, or a strict order from his management, we’ll never know.