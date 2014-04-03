Wiley Goes On Twitter Rant After Being Deported From Toronto

Another day, another chapter in Nah Fam – The Wiley Saga.

Today, we woke to the news that Wiley was denied entry to Toronto by immigration, ahead of a gig at The Hoxton with Swindle. This, despite the fact he’s been living in Canada on and off for the last eight months. Naturally, Wiley took to Twitter to let the people know and express his dismay.

Not one for the first class lounge, Wiley was spotted in the airport:

To @WileyUpdates just saw you at gatwick. Wanna come do a quick freestyle in WHSmiths — Rory (@RorySJ) April 2, 2014

But the real drama started when he arrived in Toronto:

Immigration have got me and are sending me back to london …..Sad story. — Wiley (@WileyUpdates) April 2, 2014

“TELLING ME I HAVE A CRIMINAL RECORD IN AMERICA…….WHAT ARE THE SAYING …I HAVE NEVER BEEN ARRESTED IN AMERICA B4.” (Since deleted)

IMMIGRATION ………KILLING MY LIFE. — Wiley (@WileyUpdates) April 2, 2014

He then turned Caps Lock off and got philosophical about his deportation:

I am not even angry this is the 3rd time in life i have been denied from a place …for nothing cos i have never been to jail in my life. — Wiley (@WileyUpdates) April 2, 2014

Life Goes On ……..Don’t worry. — Wiley (@WileyUpdates) April 2, 2014

Oh wait:

“FUCK THE POLICE AS WELL ALL THESE DUMB CHARGES THEY GIVE MAN STOPS MAN FROM GOING ANYWHERE.” (Since deleted)

OMG IMMIGRATION ARE SENDING ME BACK TO SCOTLAND WTF ……CAN YOU BELIEVE THIS — Wiley (@WileyUpdates) April 2, 2014

GLASGOW……WTF …HE SAID I CAN CAN FIND MY WAY TO ENGLAND FROM GLASGOW….WHAT A PRICK — Wiley (@WileyUpdates) April 2, 2014

Yep the final straw for Wiley wasn’t being deported from a country he’s been living in for months or having to cancel a gig but getting flown back to Glasgow. To be honest, we don’t blame him. Wiley how can we avoid ever having to go to Glasgow?

Hold tight the youngers ….stay away from the police you don’t want these dumb things too happen to you keep your record clean ….please — Wiley (@WileyUpdates) April 2, 2014

I have a criminal record in the usa but i ain’t done anything ….not 1 crime there . — Wiley (@WileyUpdates) April 2, 2014

Youngers keep ya record clean for your own good….. — Wiley (@WileyUpdates) April 2, 2014

But anyway, back to the unfolding nightmare:

Anyway en route to scotland FUCKIN ELL …….trek — Wiley (@WileyUpdates) April 2, 2014

Scotland . — Wiley (@WileyUpdates) April 2, 2014

His good spirits return once in Scotland, ayyyye:

SpringFest in 2 days ……AYYYYE. — Wiley (@WileyUpdates) April 3, 2014

(AYYYE) IN A MILEY VOICE. — Wiley (@WileyUpdates) April 3, 2014

@DJTarget I got a breakfast in scotland and they had square sausage …Trust me fam ….square. — Wiley (@WileyUpdates) April 3, 2014

Noticeabley, a few of the tweets from this morning’s rant have been deleted. Whether this was a conscious decision so as not to spread too much negativity to “the youngers”, or a strict order from his management, we’ll never know.