PSA: Eating Chicken Nuggets on a Roller Coaster Will Get You Banned From Six Flags

We can officially add another name to the growing list of people who inevitably treat lifetime bans as badges of honor.

YouTuber Allen Ferrell has been banned for life from all Six Flags-owned parks after filming himself attempting to eat a 10-piece Chicken McNugget meal while riding Cedar Point’s Millennium Force.

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Ferrell was dared to do it by one of his fans, which, of course, in our stupid era means he was duty-bound to do it. Ferrell snuck the McDonald’s nuggets into the park, and then onto the ride itself. You don’t have to watch the video from there if you don’t feel like contributing to its view count. You’re not missing much. It’s exactly what it sounds like. It’s a man eating nuggets on a roller coaster.

He Didn’t Even Finish the Chicken Nuggets Before the End of the Ride

Whatever you’re imagining, that’s exactly what it is. Nothing especially interesting happens. The peak of excitement is when he dips a nugget into sauce and it kind of splashes out a little bit, which tends to happen when you’re holding liquids on a vehicle traveling at around 93 miles per hour.

He failed to eat all 10 nuggets by the ride’s end. For reference, the ride lasts about 2 minutes and 20 seconds from the moment the coaster leaves the station to the moment the brakes engage, according to Wikipedia.

Cedar Point officials weren’t too happy about it. Any loose items, spongy nuggets, or otherwise, are a potential danger to other riders. Eating chicken nuggets on a roller coaster going at 93 miles an hour also just feels like a choking hazard, even though I’m not sure anyone on earth has ever explicitly tested that out.