Daily Horoscope: June 2, 2026

Today’s sky is pulling in a few different directions at once, and that’s kind of the point. The Moon in Capricorn is squaring both Neptune and Saturn while trining Mars—which means the drive to get something real done is absolutely there, stargazer, but so is the temptation to romanticize your way out of actually doing it. Mercury just moved into Cancer, softening the way we think and talk about things we’d usually rather not address. The Sun in Gemini, sextiling Saturn, is a quiet vote of confidence from the universe: structure and flexibility aren’t enemies today. Let them work together.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’ve been running on fumes and sheer willpower for longer than you’d like to admit. The Moon trining your ruling planet, Mars—currently grinding through steady, slow-burning Taurus—is asking you to work with your energy instead of against it today. Rest isn’t retreat. Aries, sometimes the most aggressive move you can make is knowing exactly when to stop pushing and let results catch up to you.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Some people need a crisis to make a decision. You need a really good reason, a backup plan, and about three weeks to think it over. That’s fine, Taurus—until it isn’t. Venus in Cancer is softening your edges right now, which is lovely, but don’t let comfort become an excuse. The door you keep eyeing? It’s still open. For now.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You have an opinion on everything and somehow still can’t decide what you actually want. Your ruling planet, Mercury, just moved into Cancer, pulling your usually razor-sharp mind into murkier, more emotional territory. That’s uncomfortable for you, and it shows. Gemini, the feelings you keep intellectualizing aren’t going away just because you reframe them. Sit with one. No analysis required.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

You woke up today with a to-do list and a feelings list and absolutely no interest in dealing with either. Your ruling Moon in Capricorn is squaring both Neptune and Saturn—idealism on one side, obligation on the other—while trining Mars underneath it all. Cancer, you actually have more drive than you’re giving yourself credit for right now. Use it before you overthink it.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You don’t always need an audience to do your best work—and right now the stars are actually rewarding you for that. The Sun in Gemini sextiling Saturn is a rare alignment of charm and discipline, and Leo, you’re positioned to make real headway on something you’ve been circling for weeks. Stop performing productivity. Pick the hard thing and finish it. That’s the flex.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve built an entire personality around having it together, so when Mercury moves into Cancer, and your emotions start bleeding into your usually airtight thinking, it throws you off. Virgo, not every feeling needs a solution. Some of them just need to exist without you turning them into a project. Put the clipboard down. Being a little undone is allowed.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You have excellent taste, and absolutely everyone knows it—including you, which is sometimes the problem. Venus in Cancer is pulling your attention toward home, comfort, intimacy. But Libra, there’s something you’ve been aestheticizing instead of actually dealing with. You can make anything look good from the outside. That doesn’t mean it is. Stop styling the situation and start looking at it straight.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You already know what’s going on. You clocked it weeks ago and haven’t said a word, which is very on-brand. Pluto retrograde in Aquarius is doing that thing where it turns the microscope around, Scorpio—suddenly you’re the subject. Whatever you’ve been quietly investigating in others? Time to apply that same energy to yourself. The answer you find might actually surprise you.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’re built for the big picture—horizons, adventures, grand theories about how everything connects. But Jupiter, sitting in Cancer still, is pulling you somewhere smaller and more personal, and Sagittarius, you’ve been resisting it. Not every lesson arrives at altitude. Some of the most important ones are waiting for you at home, in the conversation you’ve been too busy to have.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

There’s a version of discipline that serves you and a version that punishes you, and today the line between them is thinner than usual. Saturn in Aries is getting pulled in two directions—the Sun sextiling it, the Moon squaring it—reward on one side, resistance on the other. Capricorn, you’ve earned something. Let yourself have it without turning it into a productivity metric.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’re great at caring about humanity in the abstract and slightly less great at caring for the specific humans in your immediate vicinity. Uranus in Gemini, conjunct Ceres, is making that tension pretty hard to ignore right now, Aquarius. The community you actually live in needs something from you today. Put down the bigger cause for five minutes. Start local. Start small. Start now.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Today has a foggy quality to it that you’re probably enjoying a little too much. The Moon, squaring your ruling planet Neptune, is blurring the line between intuition and wishful thinking, and Pisces, those are not the same thing. One tells you the truth. The other tells you what you want to hear. You already know which one you’ve been listening to.

Pisces monthly horoscope