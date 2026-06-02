The 10 Healthiest Items Available on Fast Food Menus (But There’s a Catch)

Fast food being bad for you isn’t exactly breaking news. But some options are measurably less bad than others, and a pair of doctors recently weighed in on which menu items to order and which ones you should walk right past.

The conversation was prompted by a list from The Takeout ranking the most nutritious fast-food meals currently available, based on calorie counts and vitamin and mineral content. Dr. Kristin Struble, a functional medicine pediatrician in Arizona, and Dr. Lauren Powell, a Georgia-based physician, offered their takes to Fox News Digital — and they didn’t hold back.

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Taco Bell’s Veggie Mexican Pizza with guacamole topped list, but Struble wasn’t impressed. The flour tortilla is processed and loaded with preservatives that can trigger gut inflammation, she said, and without much protein, you’ll be hungry again in a couple of hours. Powell and Struble both agreed that a far better call is the Chick-fil-A Grilled Nuggets paired with the Kale Crunch Salad and a Fruit Cup. “Chick-fil-A grilled nuggets are a great alternative,” Powell said. “The kale salad can be OK, but the salad dressing you have to worry about.” Struble added a caveat: “That superfood is not so super for everyone.”

For Chipotle, Struble was more enthusiastic. It’s one of the better fast-food options for prioritizing protein and fat, she said, especially if you load up on black beans for fiber and skip the tortillas, chips, and white rice. The guacamole is great for healthy fats and fiber. The salsa and vegetables add vitamins and micronutrients, too.

Bunless burgers from McDonald’s, Five Guys, and In-N-Out all made The Takeout’s top ten and got a cautious thumbs-up from Struble. “The cheeseburgers are a better choice because you’re getting protein and fat,” she said. Even the Wendy’s baked potato got a pass from Powell: “Then at least you know what you’re eating.”

The 10 Healthiest Fast-Food Options, According to The Takeout

Taco Bell Veggie Mexican Pizza + Guacamole Chick-fil-A Grilled Nuggets + Kale Crunch Salad + Fruit Cup McDonald’s Bunless Double Cheeseburger + Apple Slices Burger King Ham Croissan’wich + Small Hash Browns Wendy’s Grilled Chicken Wrap + Plain Baked Potato Subway Turkey Protein Bowl + Baked Lay’s In-N-Out Protein-Style Double Double with Onion Five Guys Lettuce-Wrapped Little Hamburger, All the Way Panera Bread Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich + Fresh Fruit Arby’s Classic Roast Beef Sandwich

Both doctors were aligned on what to avoid across the board. Struble warned against anything “chemically laden” and “addictive” — including products marketed as healthy. “Even the protein shakes are not great, because they’re packed with sugar and highly processed,” she said. The gluten-free label doesn’t save anything either, she noted.

Both doctors agreed on the least exciting conclusion imaginable: pack food when you can, and if fast food is unavoidable, don’t let it become a pattern. Powell personally keeps olive oil in her office to dress salads, which is either very committed or a little much, but it gets the job done.