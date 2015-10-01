Snarling UK Punks YAK Will Rip You Up and Spit You Out on Their Latest Single “No”

Meet Yak, the snotty UK trio recently signed to the Southern church of Third Man Records. This snarly, overdriven cut from the band’s latest 7″ “No” takes cues from Jack White’s roster of blues-rock, but bitten into with a gutter-punk fang and a growling British accents. Stream the single on Noisey and pre-order the triple-track EP (produced by Pulp’s Steve Mackey) here from Third Man. Be sure to check out Yak’s sets October 15 and 16 at CMJ. Dates listed below.

Yak US Tour Dates:

Oct 15 – CMJ/ NME Show, Santos Party House

Oct 16 – CMJ/ High Road Touring Showcase, Mercury Lounge

Oct 17 – Philadelphia – Milkboy w /Maccabees



Nov 13 – France, Les Inrocks Festival – Paris Boule Noire