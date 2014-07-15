Oi Oi! Jamie T is Back. Watch his new video for “Don’t You Find”

Having spent the last few years being the mainstay of every pub conversation about music – “What happened to Jamie T?” “Is ‘If You Got The Money’ better than Chopin?” – Jamie T finally returned tonight with a new video for “Don’t You Find”.

It’s a pretty big leap away from his previous stuff, the guitar he’s strumming in the video barely audible above lush strings and female vocals. But we’re really into it. An impressive return from one of the few people from mid-00s UK music we’re glad to still have around.

Welcome back to music Jamie.