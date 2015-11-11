Yung Lean Is Back: The Swedish Rapper Releases “Hoover”

After taking over the world in 2014, Swedish rapper Yung Lean kind of went quiet. Until now. The blond badass is back with “Hoover,” probably one of the hardest songs he’s ever released. He’s just premiered the video via The Fader, an A-side of a self-released single that will be out next month. In true Yung Lean fashion, the video features a lot of interesting hair cuts and somebody flying through the air on a dirt bike. Watch it below, and remember, the best thing about music is that it’s invisible.