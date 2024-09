The time a lot of people have been waiting for is here: the reveal of exactly what Zayn Malik’s solo music sounds like. Today, he released his first video for “Pillowtalk,” a video that feels as much of a fashion ad as it does a music video. It does the job right, showing off that Zayn is no longer the kid who was in One Direction, instead an adult who wants to tackle the appropriate themes to his age, and a sound that totally fits him. His full-length record, Mind of Mine comes out March 25.