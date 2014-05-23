VICE
Fashion-Shoot: Classy Cleo

Bodysuit von Wolford, Headpiece von Laureluxe, Armreifen von Laruicci, Strumpfhose von Wolford

FOTOS VON MARLEY KATE
STYLING: ROSE GARCIA

Make-up: Kim Weber
Haare: Danielle Cirilli

Bodysuit von Wolford, Rock von Graeme Armor, Headpiece von Laureluxe, Armreif von Laruicci

Kleid von Mara Hoffman, Headpiece von Laureluxe, Armreifen von Laruicci

Oberteil von Camilla and Marc, Schulterteile von Laureluxe, Unterwäsche von Charlotte Ronson

Oberteil von VERY, Kleid von Kolae, Ohrringe und Ring von Laruicci

Kleid von Motel, Ohrringe, Halskette und Ring von Laruicci

