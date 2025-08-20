10 Anti-Aging Foods That Could Keep You Feeling Young

The average American lives to about 78 years old. The wellness industry wants you to believe you’ll only outlive that number if you buy powdered collagen, injectable peptides, or a freezer full of biohacked smoothie cubes.

But according to Dr. Michael Aziz, a New York-based internist and regenerative medicine specialist, you don’t need to treat aging like a tech problem. You need to eat smarter.

Videos by VICE

Scientists Say These 10 Anti-Aging Foods Actually Work

“These are truly anti-aging foods,” Aziz told the New York Post, “that can help slow down aging, improve overall health, and potentially extend your lifespan for decades.” You know, assuming you’re not chain-smoking or pounding White Claws while eating them.

Here are 10 foods with real science behind them—no injections or cryotherapy required.

1. Dark Leafy Greens

The unglamorous backbone of every anti-aging diet. But there’s a reason spinach, kale, and chard show up in every study about living longer—they’re chock-full of vitamins that protect your brain and slow down cognitive decline. Eat them raw, sautéed, blended, or buried under dressing. Just eat them.

2. Nuts

Almonds, walnuts, and Brazil nuts contain healthy fats, antioxidants, and vitamin E. They support heart health and reduce inflammation—just don’t go overboard on Brazil nuts, unless you want to experience selenium poisoning.

3. Fatty Fish

Oily, a little stinky, and super good for you. Sardines, salmon, and mackerel are loaded with omega-3s that benefit your brain, heart, and mood. Aziz says eating fish three to four times a week could add four years to your life.

4. Berries

Berries are full of anthocyanins and antioxidants that help combat inflammation and blunt the cortisol spikes that quietly shave years off your life. They’re basically edible insurance. Expensive, but worth it.

5. Jiaogulan Tea

This lesser-known herbal tea is packed with polyphenols and antioxidants, potentially more than green tea. It’s consumed regularly in regions of China where people live well into their hundreds.

6. Avocados

Loaded with heart-happy fats, vitamin E, and enough fiber to keep things moving, literally and figuratively. They’re good for your skin, great for your heart, and elite for making breakfast feel like self-care instead of survival.

7. Dark Chocolate

The one dessert that actually earns its spot on a health list. Rich in flavonoids, it boosts circulation and helps shield your skin from sun damage. Go for 70% cocoa or higher. The darker it is, the less sugar and the more it pulls its weight

8. Purple Sweet Potatoes

Okinawan centenarians swear by them, and honestly, they’re doing something right as they’re one of the world’s blue zones. Packed with antioxidants and beta-carotene, they help your cells recover and your skin glow. Plus, they look way cooler on a plate than your average beige starch.

9. Fermented Foods

Kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut—your gut loves this stuff, even if your roommates don’t. A healthy microbiome is linked to stronger immunity, lower inflammation, and longer life. Longevity starts with digestion.

10. Cruciferous Vegetables

They’ve never been the life of the party, but these veggies might just extend it. Packed with sulforaphane and other compounds that support detox and disease resistance, cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and cauliflower are a solid bet for aging well.

One day, your body will fail you. These might buy you a little grace on the way down.