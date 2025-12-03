10 Most Dog-Friendly Cities in America, Ranked

If you’ve ever planned a weekend around your dog’s bladder, emotional well-being, or grass preferences (same), a new ranking from LawnStarter finally gives dog owners some insight.

The company analyzed 500 U.S. metros across care access, community support, dog-friendly businesses, housing, and affordability, then pulled the ten cities where life with a dog isn’t a logistical puzzle.

Here are the top ten cities for dog owners, along with what actually makes them shine.

1. Frederick, Maryland

Small-city living with big-city veterinary access. Tons of yard space, strong pet services, and enough trails to wear out even a Labrador.

2. Asheville, North Carolina

If dogs built their own utopia, it might look like Asheville. The whole place feels designed for wandering with a leash in hand and a local culture that treats every mutt like an honored guest.

3. Scottsdale, Arizona

Scottsdale feels revolved around pets who enjoy structure and sunshine, with a calm desert backdrop that keeps daily outings interesting.

4. New York, New York

No backyard, no problem. The whole city becomes your dog’s living room. Endless walking routes, park culture, and 24-hour everything mean your pup lives like a socialite.

5. Santa Fe, New Mexico

Santa Fe’s artsy calm and endless sunshine create an easy life for dogs and humans who like a mellow, well-supported home base.

6. Wilmington, North Carolina

A coastal city where dogs spend half their life sniffing sea air. The blend of mild weather and community support makes it easy to settle in.

7. Orlando, Florida

Yes, tourists everywhere, but locals know the real draw: abundant pet services and neighborhoods designed for outdoor living year-round.

8. Santa Monica, California

Sun, sidewalks, and a dog culture so deep you can find a trainer by accidentally jogging past one. Dogs basically co-own the beach.

9. Raleigh, North Carolina

Growing fast but still grounded. Plenty of space, strong veterinary networks, and parks that stay busy until sundown.

10. Bend, Oregon

If your dog dreams in off-leash fantasies, this is the place. Rivers, forests, and trails galore. Dogs run this place, and no one pretends otherwise.

LawnStarter found that some metro areas known for cramped housing still scored high because walkability and emergency care matter as much as square footage. Meanwhile, cities with huge homes didn’t always meet the standard. (Allen, Texas, and Frisco, Texas, dominated home size. Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Suffolk, Virginia, led in yard space.)

The South packed 28 metros into the top 50, making it the most dog-forward region in the country. On the flip side, affordability tanked scores for Detroit, Newark, and Hartford, where pet care costs nudged them toward the bottom.

In short, your dog doesn’t need acres. They need access, attention, and a city that treats them like the emotionally complex roommates they are.