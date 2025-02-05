100,000 Eggs Stolen From US Supplier in $40K Heist

When foods become scarcer, they become more expensive. The simple laws of supply and demand. The invisible hand of the market and all of that. We saw it recently in the world of high-end cheeses, several tons of which have been stolen across the world in high-stakes, high-value heists.

The second egg prices started to soar after last year’s late-season hurricanes diverted migrating birds infected with Bird Flu onto chicken farms they normally wouldn’t have visited, it was only a matter of time before we started to see some grand egg heists.

And now we’ve got one, coming to us from Franklin County, Pennsylvania. Approximately 100,000 eggs, totaling around $40,000 worth of yokes, were stolen from a distribution trailer at Pete and Gerry’s Organics warehouse in Antrim Township.

100,000 Eggs Stolen From Pennsylvania Truck in $40K Heist

If you’re wondering what somebody’s going to do with 100,000 eggs, well if the world of high-end cheese heists is any indication, they’re going to sell them on the black market. Though, in this case, the “black market” may not be as nefarious as it sounds.

It’s more a stand-in for the illicit sale of a product that will likely go to small businesses like bakeries and restaurants who want some under-the-table eggs that fell off of a truck… wink wink nudge nudge.

The theft occurred around 8:40 PM this past Saturday, February 1, and the authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the local police.