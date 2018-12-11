Watch This 102-Year-Old Woman Become the Oldest Person to Go Skydiving

A 102-year-old woman officially became the world’s oldest skydiver last weekend, falling 14,000 feet through the skies above Australia to raise money for charity and making the rest of us look like a bunch of lazy waste cases in the process, ABC News reports.

It wasn’t the first time Irene O’Shea had taken the plunge from an airplane, either. The supreme badass did her first jump on her 100th birthday and, a few years later, O’Shea decided to do it again. This time, she reportedly set a world record and used the opportunity to get the word out about the Motor Neurone Disease Association of South Australia, a charity researching ALS and other neurodegenerative disorders, which took the life of O’Shea’s daughter.

Videos by VICE

“Irene became the oldest skydiver in the world at 102 years, 194 days,” SA Skydiving, the company that coordinated her jump, wrote on YouTube, “raising awareness and money for MND South Australia to help find a cure for Motor Neurone Disease.”

What SA Skydiving failed to mention, though, is that she did it bundled up in a very adorable cable-knit sweater with a wide grin plastered across her face, just living the goddamn life.

Just watch:

O’Shea was pretty nonchalant about the whole “diving out of an airplane” thing, telling the Advertiser that she “felt pretty normal” during the jump and that “the same young fellas were in the plane” as last time.

“It was very clear up there and the weather was good, but it was very cold up there,” she said. Hopefully she’ll remember to wear another sweater for her next jump, whenever that will be.

Give the video of her jump a watch above, and then head over to the MND Association’s website to learn more about the charity’s work. A 102-year-old woman fell out of a goddamn plane to get your attention about it, so it’s the least you can do.

You can donate to the MND Association through O’Shea’s GoFundMe.



Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.