I Love That Nintendo Is Helping Fight Scalpers via Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube Classics

Tears likely ran down the faces of many during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. Some folks were excited to see that Kirby Air Riders exists. Others were optimistic that their favorite GameCube Classics would be available once again for their pleasure. And some, I can only hope, shed tears of sadness. Knowing now that they could no longer reasonably charge $200 or more to play Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness or Fire Emblem: Path of Raidance. There are still some who are likely willing to pay that much, but those days are hopefully far behind us.

I Know Money Is the Name of the Game, but Some of These GameCube Game Prices Are Insane

The Nintendo GameCube is a nostalgic system for a lot of gamers. Games like Super Mario Sunshine and Super Smash Bros. Melee are still highly regarded as some of the best games ever put out by the publisher. Well, it depends on whom you ask. Katie thinks that Super Mario Sunshine is like the cream of the crop, but we all know better. But still, it’s hard to justify dropping hundreds of dollars on a CIB copy of the game, especially after likely being generously loved for the past 20 years. Scratches, bumps and drops, and everything in between can ruin the value and playability of these kinds of games.

Videos by VICE

So, seeing that Nintendo has seemingly seen the love for these GameCube titles? It brings me joy. Do I wish that I could just buy them and play them natively on the console? Absolutely. I’ll take a Virtual Console any day of the week over a subscription service. But the fact that I can easily, affordably, and officially play games that I may have missed in the past? That’s a win in my book, and any dollar taken out of the pocket of a scalper is good with me.

That being said, I expect trying to get our hands on a Wireless GameCube Controller is going to be a bloodbath. While nothing will compare to the days of showing up at Target early in the morning to get a Wii, only to have someone try to buy the last two and having my dad threaten to beat the shit out of them if they did that, I’ll still be camping out virtually to see if I can’t snag one of these for myself.