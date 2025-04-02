I Can Finally Erase My Summoning Circle, ‘Kirby Air Riders’ Has Been Announced and My Body Is Healed

It’s been 84 years. And it’s finally happening. It’s time for the niche Nintendo franchises like Tomodachi Life and Kirby Air Ride to make their return. While my body is still reeling from the announcement of Kirby Air Riders, I need to take a moment and talk about this. From the moment the first engine popped out of the back of the Warp Star, my mind began to wander. “What if this is Air Ride 2?”, I stupidly thought. Or so I thought it was stupid. Suddenly, as a swath of colorful Kirbys filled my screen, I knew it was finally time. Kirby Air Riders is here. And my body is ready.

Screenshot: Nintendo

I’m Glad That I’m Home Alone. Because My Wife Would Have Likely Called an Exorcist if She Heard the Noise I Made When ‘Kirby Air Riders’ Was Announced

It sounded like something between a cry for help and a squeal of joy, nothing could have properly prepared me for an actual announcement for a Kirby Air Ride sequel. As one of my favorite Gamecube games of all time, Kirby Air Riders was the absolute shock of the Nintendo Switch 2 direct for myself, personally. Sure, open world Mario Kart sounds slick as all hell. But there’s something magical about taking Kirby for a spin in his own special little world.

Even 20 years after its release, Kirby Air Ride is still a joy to play. It’s one of the many GameCube games that I revisit quite often in my Retro Corner. It’s painful to think that there is now a day that I won’t need to bust out the GameCube disk to play a Kirby Air Ride game. But I’m also thrilled to know that Nintendo has made up for the disappointment that is the Welcome Tour, in my eyes. Oh yeah, and the totally not Bloodborne game, too. That’s pretty neat.

Kirby Air Riders got a generic 2025 release window, but it has completely solidified my need for a Nintendo Switch 2. Was I planning on getting one anyway? Yes, 100%. But Kirby Air Riders is a call out to the sickos like me. Those who have been waiting for 20 years for this to finally happen. I could actually cry at this news, but I gotta be a big boy. (I’ll cry later, don’t worry.)