A 14-Year-Old Australian Girl is Being Charged With the Murder of a 10-Year-Old

A 14-year-old girl has been charged with murder after a 10-year-old was found dead at a remote property in northern New South Wales, Australia.

The victim’s body was discovered in a house outside Gunnedah, about 430 kilometres northwest of Sydney, just after sunrise on Wednesday morning. She had suffered serious lacerations and died at the scene, despite emergency services’ attempts to revive her.

Police established a crime scene at the property and arrested the 14-year-old, who was known to the victim. Multiple reports have alleged that the girls were cousins.

The teenager was taken to Gunnedah Police Station, refused bail, and charged with murder. In all Australian states and territories, 10 years is the accepted age of criminal responsibility—meaning children younger than 10 are deemed incapable of having committed a criminal offence. It is one of the lowest ages of criminal responsibility in the world.

In a statement, Gunnedah Shire Council said “our thoughts and prayers are with the family. We are a strong and tight-knit community—and together we will support the family and our community through this.”

The 14-year-old is set to appear before a children’s court on Thursday.