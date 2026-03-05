20 Camels Disqualified From Beauty Contest in ‘Hump Inflation’ Scandal

At the 2026 Camel Beauty Show Festival in Al Musanaa, Oman, officials disqualified 20 camels after veterinary inspections flagged cosmetic enhancements. Reports said the list included Botox, fillers, silicone reshaping, and hump inflation. Yep, hump inflation. We have reached a weird point on this planet, and I don’t think I like it.

Camel beauty contests in the Gulf aren’t a silly novelty event. They’re a serious status arena with real money attached, plus bragging rights that travel fast in tight-knit breeding circles. Winning can raise an animal’s value, and it can raise the owner’s reputation right along with it. That’s why people keep trying to game the system, even when the system has inspectors.

The Oman disqualifications also fit a long-running storyline. Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Camel Festival has dealt with similar scandals, including camels barred for alleged enhancements to lips, noses, heads, and body features.

In a 2021 report, a Saudi Press Agency statement quoted by The Guardian said, “The club is keen to halt all acts of tampering and deception in the beautification of camels,” and that organizers would “impose strict penalties on manipulators.”

The punchline version of this story is “camel fillers,” and a lot of people might think it’s hilarious. The less funny part is what these procedures can do to an animal that gave zero consent to being turned into someone’s competitive project.

Injectables can cause inflammation and infection. Silicone can migrate and cause complications. Botox works by affecting muscle activity, and that has consequences when the face you’re altering is also responsible for eating, chewing, and drinking. The whole thing is animal cruelty, bottom line.

There’s also a very human angle here that’s hard to miss. Beauty competitions with money on the line attract enhancement schemes. They attract rule policing. They attract a cycle where someone pushes a boundary, someone else gets caught, and everyone pretends to be shocked. Then it happens again with a new technique and a better way to hide it.

Oman tossed 20 camels for alleged enhancements. The camels don’t care about trophies; people do. And people keep finding new ways to drag animals into their little status wars.