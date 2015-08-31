$20 Gets You into Toronto’s All-You-Can-Break “Rage Room”

I used to get jealous watching actors half-heartedly chuck plates against walls in anguish—I wanted to throw those plates, too. I wanted that feeling of reckless abandon, that ability to break shit without consequences. And now, I have it:

For just $20 at Toronto’s Battle Sports complex, you can rent a “Rage Room,” a space in which you’re free to destroy as much as you want. After selecting a weapon, you’re invited to enter a room full of china, wine glasses, clocks, tables, chairs, and other breakables—select your desired items from a Rage Room menu—and, accompanied by a theme song of your choice, you can just let it wail. It’s simple, really.

