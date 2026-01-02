2026 Has 13 Full Moons. Here’s the Full Schedule.

Full moons get blamed for a lot. Bad sleep. Weird moods. Texts you shouldn’t send. In 2026, they’re also going to be busy. The coming year brings 13 full moons, including a Blue Moon, a Blood Moon, three supermoons, and two lunar eclipses. If you like looking up and feeling small in a healthy way, it’s a solid year.

According to timeanddate.com, 2026’s lunar calendar packs more variety than usual. Thirteen full moons means one extra compared to a typical year, which sets the stage for a Blue Moon, defined as the second full moon in a single calendar month. There’s also a total lunar eclipse in March, the last one visible until the end of 2028, when the moon slides into Earth’s shadow and turns a rusty red.

Videos by VICE

Watching a full moon rise at dusk, low and oversized on the horizon, still hits the nervous system in a way no telescope ever could. Supermoons amplify that effect, since they occur when the moon is closer to Earth and appears brighter and slightly larger. Micromoons do the opposite, shrinking a bit as they drift farther away.

Here’s every full moon of 2026, listed in order, with what makes each one worth noting. All times are Eastern.

2026’s Full Moon Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 3 – Wolf Moon, supermoon, peaks at 5:02 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 1 – Snow Moon, peaks at 5:09 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3 – Worm Moon, total lunar eclipse, peaks at 6:37 a.m.

Wednesday, April 1 – Pink Moon, peaks at 10:11 p.m.

Friday, May 1 – Flower Moon, peaks at 1:23 p.m.

Sunday, May 31 – Blue Moon, peaks at 4:45 a.m.

Monday, June 29 – Strawberry Moon, micromoon, peaks at 7:56 p.m.

Wednesday, July 29 – Buck Moon, peaks at 10:35 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 28 – Sturgeon Moon, partial lunar eclipse, peaks at 12:18 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26 – Harvest Moon, peaks at 12:49 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 – Hunter’s Moon, peaks at 12:11 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 24 – Beaver Moon, supermoon, peaks at 9:53 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 23 – Cold Moon, supermoon, peaks at 8:28 p.m.

The March eclipse will be the standout. For just under an hour, the Worm Moon will glow red as it passes through Earth’s shadow, best viewed from western North America and the Asia-Pacific region. A partial eclipse in late August will offer another chance, though with less coverage.

You don’t need special gear to enjoy any of this. Just show up. Step outside. Look up. The moon’s been doing this forever. 2026 just happens to give us an extra show