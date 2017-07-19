21 Savage Wants to Be a Pilot When He Turns 50

21 Savage’s debut album has shocked many by coming in at Number 2 on the Billboard Top 200 albums list. Issa Album, unlike previous projects the Atlanta rapper has released, showed a wider range of what 21 had to offer both musically and emotionally. That full representation of self is likely what fans have felt drawn to this time around. During this most recent stop by the Breakfast Club, 21 spoke about his debut album, dating Amber Rose, and his aspirations of becoming a pilot later in life.

21 also spoke on whether or not money truly heals pain:

“Don’t nothing make nothing feel better really. You just gotta know how to deal with it. Money don’t really make me. I was happy before I had money because I always had love. That’s what helped with the pain.”

“Not really because I tell the whole story. I don’t just glorify it. I let you know like, ‘Hey you can shot. You can go to jail.’ And I give back. I interact with kids and fans and tell them to stay in school. When I see them I take pictures.”

