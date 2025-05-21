24-Year-Old Man Arrested After Posing as a High Schooler

As hard as it may be to believe, one man really wanted to go back to high school.

Anthony Emmanuel Labrador Sierra was arrested on May 19 in Ohio after he allegedly pretended to be a 16-year-old high schooler, according to ABC News, who obtained the police report.

Per the outlet, Labrador is accused of contacting Perrysburg Schools and attempting to enroll as a student in November 2023.

At the time, he allegedly told the school that he was a homeless immigrant from Venezuela, who was a victim of human trafficking, the outlet reported.

Labrador began taking classes at the school in January 2024 after he allegedly presented the school with a birth certificate that stated he was born on December 2, 2007, per the outlet.

Labrador was eventually placed with Kathy and Brad Melfred, who’d previously housed exchange students, the outlet reported. The couple took Labrador in in March, helping him get a social security number and an Ohio driver’s license, the outlet reported.

Labrador didn’t just attend classes at the high school. He allegedly participated as a member of the junior varsity soccer and swim teams and during his tenure, the outlet reported.

Anthony Emmanuel Labrador Sierra’s Scheme Is Exposed

Labrador’s scheme allegedly fell apart in May when Evelyn Camacho contacted the Melfreds, per the outlet. Camacho told the couple that Labrador was 24 and the father of her child, according to the outlet. She provided a photo of his license and pics of him with a kid as proof, the outlet reported.

After reaching out to United States Border Patrol, police learned that Labrador was born on March 27, 2001, the outlet reported. He’d been in the states on an work visa that expired in 2023, and was thus considered “an overstay in this country,” according to the outlet.

Sierra, who’s been charged with felony forgery, is being held on $50,000 bond, online jail records show. He’s due in court on May 29.