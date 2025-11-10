3 Comedians You Didn’t Know Voiced Characters on ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’

Beavis & Butt-Head isn’t known for bringing on a ton of celebrity guests. Bill Clinton technically appeared on the show (in animated form) and in Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, but he was voiced by somebody else. Of course, many famous people have also been spotted during the show’s many music video segments, which have since evolved into more general TV and YouTube-watching segments. Very few celebs have had the privilege of voicing a random character on Beavis and Butt-Head, however, and that’s what we wanted to take a look at today. Here are a few that may have slipped under your radar.

3. Bobcat Goldthwait

Stand-up comic Bobcat Goldthwait had two voice roles during the original run of Beavis and Butt-Head in 1995. In Season 5’s “Party,” he provides the voice of a homeless guy who Beavis and Butt-Head get liquor from in exchange for donuts. Later that season, in “Beavis, Can You Spare a Dime?,” he voices a very similar-looking homeless guy who teaches the duo about begging. Goldthwait’s character eventually has them pose as his idiot children to try to get more money out of people.

2. Tim Meadows

Jumping ahead to the newer episodes, Saturday Night Live star Tim Meadows appeared in Season 10 of the recently retitled Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-Head. In the 2023 episode “Sleepover,” Beavis and Butt-Head get invited to spend the night at their classmate Cody’s house. Some sugary cereal for breakfast the next morning, then leads to an unexpected appearance from Cornholio. Meadows voices Cody’s father.

1. David Spade

First showing up briefly as a ticket handler in Season 2’s “Babes R Us,” David Spade would go on to do two more voice cameos in Seasons 4 and 5, respectively. In 1994’s “Manners,” Spade voices a teacher who tries unsuccessfully to teach Beavis and Butt-Head good manners. Then, in the 1995 episode “Candy Sale,” the same teacher appears under a different name, though Spade still voices him, and this time he tries to get the boys to sell candy door-to-door. It predictably goes just as badly as his previous attempt at working with them.