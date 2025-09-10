3 Games I Want to See at the September Nintendo Direct

NatetheHate and Switchforce nailed it. We have confirmation on the September Nintendo Direct, and it is indeed Friday, September 12th at 6 AM PST, 9 AM EST.

So naturally, I have requests for Nintendo. I know you don’t have a great history of listening to us fans and all that. But maybe just this once, throw us a bone here.

And to get this out of the way, I’m not picking Metroid Prime 4: Beyond news. It seems pretty apparent that we’ll be getting that release date.

3. Twilight Princess and wind waker hd PORTS

Yeah, I know, we’ve been banging this drum forever, and it’s gone unheard for just as long. But here’s the thing. It should be an actual crime that both of these HD versions are trapped on the Wii U forever.

It’s been so long that I might actually be able to play Twilight Princess and experience it for the first time all over again. Yeah, I know OG Wind Waker is on the GameCube Classics service, but that’s not what we want now, is it?

2. Viewtiful Joe to GameCube classics

I have accepted that we likely won’t get a return to this series from Capcom. They’re doing too well with Resident Evil and Monster Hunter to care about us little people down here. At the very least, could we have the first two games on the GameCube Classics service?

There’s a whole generation of gamers who love challenging games now. This is your time. And then maybe you’ll see that there truly is an appetite for this series.

1. Star fox Adventures sequel

I’m going to go WAY out on a limb with this one. Nintendo appears to be committed to this new open-world format for Zelda. I hope not, but it seems to be what it is. And if they aren’t going to go back to the old formula, then why not a game that uses it?

I’m not sure who would develop it, seeing as Rare is still trapped under the Microsoft rubble. But I think an old-school Zelda experience using the Star Fox Adventures property could be great on Switch 2. And it could double as an entry under Nintendo’s new open-world focus.

Flying from planet to planet and exploring them as Fox sounds pretty great. And there’s more than enough to take influence from, like No Man’s Sky. There’s a next to zero percent chance that this happens. But fully expect a wild victory lap if it does.