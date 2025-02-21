3 Instagram Models Beaten by 2 MMA Fighters in ‘Sick’ Sanctioned Match

We’ve joked around before that we’re seeing a fight for the ages in the battle for most viral OnlyFans content between Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips. A battle to determine who can sleep with the most men in the least amount of time is relatively unserious, though, at least when compared to an actual MMA fight.

Real Xtreme Fighting took it a step (or 20) further by hosting a sanctioned MMA bout between two male fighters and three female OnlyFans and Instagram models.

That’s a real sentence. Alicia Bonita, Denisa Costea, and Maria Adriana were the three content creators who bravely stepped into the octagon. All three have massive Instagram followings, while Bonita also posts to OnlyFans. They were challenged by MMA fighters Costica Prisecaru and Sebastian Rechinu.

I use the term “challenged” as loosely as possible because the “fight” was anything but that as this barbaric publicity stunt went exactly how you’d expect when three comparatively untrained models go up against two professional fighters.

The entire thing somehow lasted three minutes even though it was basically over within the first minute, as two of the women were on the mat while another was being pummeled in the corner. The women were allowed to wear headgear, but I’m not sure how much that helped.

This begs me to ask: how the fuck this is even legal?

One of the models involved, Adriana, shared a post on her Instagram story responding to all the backlash the event received — deservingly so.

She thanked god that she was “fine” but alleged one of the fighters broke the rules of the contract with “deadly blows to the neck and head” and did so “on repeat.” She said that it was supposed to be kickboxing rules, and not the pure ground-and-pound of MMA that we saw unfold in the ring. That makes more sense than the bloodbath we saw play out.

Real Xtreme Fighting is Known for its Unique Events

For what it’s worth, Adriana has some RFX experience, even winning a fighting event. So it sounds like there was an agreement made and the men went rogue. It also explains why, after the match, Adriana was seen attacking the two men, presumably because she was pissed about the contract breach.

Who knows, this whole thing is kind of bonkers and gross.

The Romanian league is no stranger to holding ridiculous and uneven fights. Even on the same card as this OnlyFans match, there was a bout that pitted two pro fighters against 10 amateurs. At least that one had some semblance of experience on both sides, but the professionals still absolutely demolished the amateurs, despite being heavily outnumbered.

This MMA league does hold fair fights, but they’re mixed in with its more unorthodox events. This includes having fighters compete against different weight classes, something you normally wouldn’t see in other fighting circles.