3 New Hip-Hop & R&B Songs You Must Hear This Week (8:22:25)

Every week, seemingly a gazillion songs release on streaming services. From Soundcloud and Bandcamp exclusives to the endless array of songs on Spotify and Apple Music, it’s a lot to take in. Additionally, some of the tracks aren’t nearly as good as it should be. Who wants to waste their time sifting through records in fear that some aren’t very good. How can one possibly have the time to even do it?

This is where Noisey has you covered. We’re saving you time in the playlist department to narrow it down to the three most essential songs in hip-hop and R&B you should hear. This week is especially loaded. Maybe you’ll find a new favorite artist or album in the process.

3 of The Best New HIP-Hop Songs of the Week

Earl Sweatshirt- “exhaust”

Every new Earl Sweatshirt album nowadays can feel incredibly cathartic. 10 years ago, he was making the darkest music of his career. Take the angry, haunted album like I Don’t Like S**t, I Don’t Go Outside or the ghostly “solace.” The journey towards healing was a long, exhaustive one, where he leaned on his community, shed any audience expectation from his psyche, and realized he could conquer his self torment.

“exhaust” feels like the culmination of all this hard work. Earl raps with a sense of clarity and peace that sounds refreshing after years of lethargic, despondent shrugging. Co-produced with Navy Blue, the beat feels like an old rocking chair on the front porch, watching the sun go down and the kids play outside. The raps match, his verse ending, “No amount of sugar gon’ help with the taste. At the end of the day, it’s really just you and whatever you think. I’m airmailing you strength.”

Mexikodro- “HEIGHT”

A lot of rappers tend to focus on all of their luxuries and flaunting them accordingly. However, sometimes, artists can overlook the long, arduous journeys it took to get to their overwhelming success. This is what makes Atlanta’s legendary producer and emerging rapper Mexikodro so refreshing. He’s one of hip-hop’s few blue collar workers, extremely grounded with a penchant for old school rides. Records like “No Date” or “Marta” echo the hustling sentiments of Thug Motivation 101 era Jeezy and Shawty Redd, all while donning a Dickies suit and making stops at the Texaco.

Mexikodro continue to lay out his mission statement on his latest record “Height.” He’s all about stacking his money, fixing up his cars, riding through the streets, living simply. Underneath his gruff, dead-eyed delivery, there’s a sense of peace to Mexiko. Towards the end of his verse, he recalls the pitfalls he endured to get to this point. “I was down bad, rehab, I needеd help, f***in’ with them pills, couldn’t do it by myself. “It was kinda hard, all thеse cards I was dealt, I was goin’ through it, you ain’t felt how I felt. Life got better, Mexiko, he found Christ,” he stresses.

His purpose might seem mundane. But after such turmoil, it makes sense why Mexikodro prefers to keep things simple.

Teyana Taylor & KAYTRANADA- “Open Invite”

Once KAYTRANADA’s flavor of dance music got popular, every R&B artist wanted a taste. Oftentimes, it can play out a bit lazy and uninspired, a desperate ploy for a different aesthetic. It might work for some artists but frankly, not everyone can be Teedra Moses on the “Be Your Girl” remix.

However, Teyana Taylor is the exact kind of artist who could elevate new KAYTRANADA material. She’s always had an intimate, slightly dominant presence that accentuates pulsating dance beats. On “Open Invite,” she’s breathy and sensual while KAYTRANADA’s drums feel like you’re skin to skin with someone. Rather than tip-toe around it, Teyana slams her lustiness on the table, stressing that there’s no time to second guess her hookup. “Let you press record and let me scream your name,” Taylor presses after riddling off all of her sexual fantasies in the previous verse. A lot of the best dance songs emphasize sweat– what better way to release than through sex?