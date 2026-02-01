3 Signs You’re Grinding Your Teeth and Don’t Know, According to Experts

A lot of people grind or clench their teeth without ever realizing it. I definitely do. You think you’ve gotten a great night’s sleep, but in reality, you’ve been putting your jaw and teeth through hell.

Experts say bruxism, the fancy term for teeth-grinding, usually happens outside conscious awareness, both while you’re asleep and while awake. It’s driven by involuntary activation of the jaw muscles, and it’s actually pretty common. Around one in six people grind their teeth while sleeping, and about one in four clench during the day.

If you wake up with a sore jaw, annoying headaches, or your teeth don’t look or feel like they used to, it might be time to talk to a specialist. These are three signs to look out for.

1. Your jaw keeps getting sore or unpredictable

Clenching puts sustained pressure on the muscles that control chewing and the joint near your ear. Experts say this could lead to jaw soreness, facial tension, pain while chewing, or a jaw that clicks or gets stuck. People usually blame posture or stress, but repeated muscle activation can actually change how the joint behaves over time.

2. The inside of your mouth looks different than it used to

Dentists can spot bruxism way before patients do. As ScienceAlert reported, common indicators include white ridges along the inside of the cheeks and scalloped edges along the tongue. These form when soft tissue presses repeatedly against the teeth during clenching. Teeth could also appear worn down, chipped, or cracked. The effect accelerates for people who also deal with acid reflux, since acid wears down and weakens the enamel.

3. You wake up with headaches or feel worn down

Grinding can affect sleep without ever waking you up. Headaches, ear pain, and neck tension are usually the tell-tale signs. Experts also link bruxism with sleep apnea, where low oxygen levels can elevate stress hormones and activate jaw muscles.

So why does this happen? Research says there are overlapping factors. Stress, anxiety, certain medications, caffeine, nicotine, alcohol, and disrupted sleep all raise the likelihood. Frequent nighttime interruptions, including phone notifications, don’t help. So, yeah…life.

Occasional clenching isn’t usually a major issue. But frequent or forceful grinding can fracture teeth, strain joints, interrupt sleep, and lead to expensive dental work. Dentists might recommend night guards to protect teeth (it’s honestly been a game-changer for me). Doctors will probably review medications or screen for sleep disorders. Physiotherapists can address muscle tension with some easy exercises. In some cases, specialists consider botulinum toxin injections, aka Botox, but results aren’t consistent, and it’s also a financial commitment.

If any of these symptoms or signs sound familiar, don’t brush them off. A simple fix could save you from a world of hurt.