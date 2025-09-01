3 Tips for Your ‘September Reset’ From a Self-Help Expert

Many people view autumn as a time for fresh starts and new beginnings. In fact, some even use the month of September as a form of “reset” before the cooler months are upon us. Because of its association with returning to school, coming home from vacations, and buckling down for work/studies, September is the ideal month to get your s**t together, so to speak.

Self-help expert and author Tam Kaur has a unique approach to this end-of-summer life revamp. She shared three tips for making the most of your September reset.

1. Practice Self-Awareness

When it comes to self-improvement, self-awareness is often the most important piece of the puzzle. Many of us live in ignorant bliss, oblivious to where we’re falling short or how we’re sabotaging our own chance of success.

“I recommend taking a few days to live your life exactly as you normally would, but with heightened observation,” Kaur said. “Watch your habits closely. Notice what distracts you, what throws off your momentum? When do you procrastinate, and why?”

As Kaur pointed out, even the smallest behaviors can derail your productivity. When you take stock of these patterns, you can identify and develop more efficient habits.

“For me, I realise I’m noticeably slower and more irritable on days I sleep in, even if only by an hour,” Kaur explained. “I also noticed that putting the TV on ‘for background noise’ while I make breakfast often leads to an hour or more of aimless scrolling or lounging. These kinds of micro-habits seem harmless, but they quietly steer your entire day off track.”

2. Create More Structure

I don’t know about you, but when my life lacks structure, I feel like I’m just free-falling without a parachute.

“You can’t drop a negative micro-habit simply by noticing it. You have to adjust your lifestyle to remove those habits and embrace new ones, and a reset like this won’t stick unless it’s supported by routine,” Kaur said. “Use tools like habit trackers, calendars, or even simple checklists to build out your days. If you have a plan for exactly what you’re going to do each morning, you’re less likely to fall into mindless scrolling, for example.”

Of course, you don’t need to go over the top with strict morning routines that you follow by the minute. However, creating some semblance of structure that aligns with your intentions will keep you focused on your goals.

“You can break bigger goals down into consistent and realistic daily actions,” Kaur said. “If your goal is to walk more steps every day, what small habits, like waking up slightly earlier or drinking water before coffee first thing, can help you find the energy and time to get there? You need to create a structure around those new habits.”

3. Declutter Your Digital Space

Decluttering can help you operate with more clarity. However, this doesn’t just mean tidying up and organizing your physical space. In fact, decluttering your digital space is just as, if not more, impactful.

“This can have a bigger impact on your mindset than you think,” Kaur said. “Social media should energise and inspire, not drain or discourage you like it often does.”

She recommended unfollowing accounts that trigger insecurity or comparison, only keeping those that inspire you.

“You can even take it a step further by reorganising your phone, moving apps that you want to use less, like TikTok or Instagram, off your home screen, and [bringing] forward the ones that support your goals, like your calendar or a meditation app,” she continued. “Let your digital space reflect the person you want to become by the end of the year.”