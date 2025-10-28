4 Emo Albums From the Early 2000s That Will Never Go Out of Style

During the emo heyday of the early 2000s, there were several paths a fledgling emo kid could take. Sleazy Las Vegas cabaret theatricality, or dark New Jersey murder-vampire style? Sensitive Pacific Northwest emotions, or aggressive Long Island grit? Of course, the emo bands of the 2000s were mostly all the same as much as they were vastly different, which makes this era unique. Here are my picks of four albums that defined the emo scene of the early 2000s.

‘A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out’ — Panic! at the Disco

Panic! at the Disco made their debut in 2005 with A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out, an album that became a touchstone in the lives of many young emo kids (including me). It came about because Ryan Ross bugged Pete Wentz over email, sending him demos and photos of the band. A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out was a wildly successful debut, and remains one of the most cleverly written emo albums of all time (in my humble opinion).

Is it a little gimmicky? Sure. Were the band members even old enough to drink when they were writing songs about getting lap dances in cabaret clubs? Absolutely not. But it’s the gimmicks paired with Ross’s articulate and lush lyricism that make this album a masterpiece of longevity.

‘Transatlanticism’ — Death Cab For Cutie

Death Cab For Cutie has long been a pillar of the emo scene, and their 2003 album Transatlanticism remains a staple of a certain sensitive ideology. Songs like “Passenger Seat” never fail to make something crack open in my chest; hands-down, this is an album for yearning.

While some critics at the time claimed Ben Gibbard’s writing had become more “asinine” than ever on this album, it was mostly met with acclaim. Retrospectively, it’s been named one of the greatest albums of the entire decade. Transatlanticism paints a portrait of romantic longing, but also of the destruction that distance can cause in a relationship. Convoluted and wrapped up in itself, but still soft for love.

‘Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge’ — My Chemical Romance

My Chemical Romance’s second album, Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge, dropped in 2004 and became their breakthrough into the broader emo scene. This album put them on the map as emo icons, a title they still hold today. Gerard Way has expressed that he always planned for The Black Parade to be the end of My Chemical Romance. But the people demanded more. And so recently they’ve continued to sell out stadiums playing songs that were meant to be heard at a house show.

Beyond the inevitable passage of time and growth that comes for us all, Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge remains a load-bearing emo album. At the time, it seemed aggressive and cinematic, but that only painted an easily-cracked layer over the deeply-felt emotional aspects. These days, My Chem is often a new emo kid’s gateway into the scene.

‘Louder Now’ — Taking Back Sunday

In 2006, Taking Back Sunday released their third album, Louder Now, their first release on a major label. Critics gave it moderately favorable reviews, landing it on the positive end of the middle ground. This was a moment when Taking Back Sunday chose to do something different. With two albums under their belt already, there was the possibility of falling into the trap of old work.

Instead, many felt that Louder Now fell squarely between their first and second albums in terms of style and impact. Mostly, this was positive, but there were some that felt the album lacked cohesiveness beyond a few standout singles. The positive reviews were glowing, but the negative reviews ripped this album apart. Still, there’s no denying it was a formative album for many in the 2000s emo scene.

Photo by Chris McKay/WireImage