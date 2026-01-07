4 of the Best Underground Albums From the 90s You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

Nothing hits quite like a gem of an underground album that no one’s listened to in probably 30 years. While these albums might not have been huge commercial successes, they still had a lasting influence on someone. Foregoing genre restrictions, here are just a few of the coolest underground albums of the 90s that I could find.

‘The Power of Pussy’ by Bongwater

Bongwater was a psychedelic art-rock band helmed by Ann Magnuson and Mark Kramer, and their MO was scuzzy rock music as the backbone of avant-garde performance art. The Power of Pussy was released in 1990 as the duo’s third album. In 17 tracks, they manage to confuse, agitate, inspire, horrify, and seduce with absolutely no discretion, opening songs with unrelated voicemails, laughter, and other recorded chaff. The album defies categorization, as does much of Ann Magnuson’s work already. Truly an underground gem.

‘Too Dark Park’ by Skinny Puppy

Skinny Puppy released their sixth album, Too Dark Park, in 1990, going up against newly debuted Nine Inch Nails in the industrial metal octagon. But Skinny Puppy were exploring elements of cosmic horror, environmental degradation, and self-destruction in their work. This set them apart even as they remained mostly an underground sensation. Their previous album, Rabies, was almost universally disliked by the entire band. But Too Dark Park was a return to classic Skinny Puppy, focusing more on industrial elements than the hardcore turn many fans feared they were taking. Unsettling existential imagery and samples from horror films and documentaries rounded out the album’s vaguely central theme, which delighted fans and critics.

‘Blowout Comb’ by Digable Planets

Digable Planets released their final album, Blowout Comb, in 1994. With a more stripped-down sound, this album became an ambitious, experimental swan song for the hip-hop group. Previous releases had been more commercially successful but were also radio-friendly and, overall, less daring. While Blowout Comb charted poorly after a distinct lack of label support, it was an underground success. Fans and critics alike lauded its seamless production, noting that it works as a cohesive piece rather than as a series of singles. It earned a true cult following, and fans still consider it one of Digable Planets’ best albums.

‘Icky Mettle’ by Archers of Loaf

Archers of Loaf is like the sonic mold from which all indie rock bands were created. Their 1993 debut, Icky Mettle, has the distinct vocal whininess of every indie rock frontman ever conceived and that specific off-kilter guitar sound that floats somewhere between punk, alt-rock, and that neutered sort of metal. It’s heavy but not overbearing, loud without being overwhelming. Just scuzzy enough to make your eyes cross, but sharp enough to keep you awake. This often imitated energy can be attributed to frontman Eric Bachmann’s innovative composition stemming from his unconventional musical background. In true underground fashion, translating a college saxophone major to an indie rock band results in the kind of stuff that influences an entire genre from the wings.

