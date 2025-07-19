4 One-Hit Wonders From 2000s Rap

While the culture of hip-hop was born in the 1970s, the creative style and the music that it’s become famous for has had a wild ride over the ensuing decades. Acts like Run-DMC helped to promulgate the sounds in the 80s, then a plethora of talents took over in the following decade in what many consider the golden age of the genre.

But the 2000s? That era was rich with standout rap music, too. Both from big names we’ll remember like Eminem and Jay-Z to those who are lesser known. Indeed, that’s what we wanted to explore below. We wanted to dive into a quartet of one-hit wonders from the 2000s. Songs that made big pops from composers who never quite saw the same success again.

“Ridin’” by Chamillionaire from The Sound of Revenge (2005)

It’s always a badge of honor when “Weird” Al parodies your song. And that’s what happened in 2006 with this 2005 track from Chamillionaire. As for the original, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the catchy tune from the LP, The Sound of Revenge, is about trying to avoid the law catching you with illegal paraphernalia. But more than the subject matter, the repetitive chorus just gets in your eardrums and bounces back and forth. It makes you want to get in your car and ride down the highway—without anything illicit, of course.

“Lean Back” by Terror Squad from True Story (2004)

In 2004, Fat Joe and the Terror Squad released this uber-sticky offering, “Lean Back,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track had the entire world putting their car seat backs all the way down. It had us with our backs against a wall, just chillin’. It had the world relaxing! With deep strings and a percussive beat, the rappers of the Terror Squad were stars of the summer of 2004 when this tune dropped in June of that year. But no one was complaining!

“Throw Some D’s” by Rich Boy from Rich Boy (2006)

This song, which hit No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, was released on the 2006 self-titled LP by Rich Boy. It’s an example of a song that wriggles its way into your psyche based on repetition and force. The song is about Rich Boy’s lifestyle and where he comes from. You do what you need to do to get by. But when something goes good, you have to celebrate it. The track is a bit like the X-Rated version of Will Smith’s “Summertime.” Either way you slice it, the track is supremely catchy.

“This Is Why I’m Hot” by Mims from Music Is My Savior (2006)

A self-congratulatory song, this track from Mims’ 2006 LP, Music Is My Savior, gets at the essence of hip-hop music: building yourself up. Pumping out your chest. Hyping your reputation. And Mims does it here with energy and savvy, making his audience believe that he is the best around. So much so that this tune hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Indeed, Mims achieved what he set out to do. He got a top-charting track by talking good about himself.

