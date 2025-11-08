4 Poker Lessons That Will Help You Thrive in the Dating World

You can learn a lot about the game we call “dating” by playing poker. In fact, many poker strategies will ensure you excel in the dating scene. For example, taking risks and reading body language can help you get ahead in both situations.

Here are four poker lessons that will help you nail your first date—figuratively, of course.

Videos by VICE

1. Be a Wild Card

Many of us worry more about being buttoned-up, well-behaved versions of ourselves on first dates. Rather than leading with authenticity, we keep our cards close.

“Like in poker, players are trying to manage safe plays with bold moves,” says Guy Taylor, professional poker player, psychology PhD, and body language expert at Gamblizard. “You can do the same on a date. Present yourself in a relaxed, kind, and consistent manner so that your date feels at ease; then give it an unexpected twist—a fun question, a spontaneous change of plans, or a small joke—to interrupt the rhythm and break away from the routine.”

Channel your passion and enthusiasm to stir things up a bit. By catching your date off guard, you’ll naturally pique their attention.

“When comfort meets curiosity, you get chemistry—and you show confidence by being willing to gently break the script,” he says.

2. Don’t Be Afraid to Take Risks

Taking risks is what helps you stand out from the competition—both in poker and in dating.

“Elite-level poker players can’t win by simply playing it safe,” Taylor says. “At this level of competition, risk is a necessity. And to make an impression in the modern dating scene, where standing out is so important, you should also bet on yourself.”

Sometimes, all this means is expressing your authentic self and opening yourself up to being vulnerable.

“You don’t have to be bold—just brave enough to spark excitement,” Taylor continues. “Self-disclosure theory suggests that intimacy grows when individuals gradually share personal thoughts, feelings, and experiences, allowing interactions to feel safe, authentic, and emotionally alive.”

3. Read Their Body Language

Instead of worrying about how your date is perceiving you, tune into their behaviors and body language to gauge their interest.

“The best poker players don’t guess—they read the table,” says Taylor. “Pay attention to the smaller cues on your date’s part rather than presuming how they feel.”

Nonverbal communication can tell you a lot about a person and their feelings toward you.

“Notice if they lean in, make steady eye contact, or seem distracted,” Taylor recommends. “Learn to distinguish between a social smile (a polite gesture) and a Duchenne smile—the ‘true’ expression of happiness that creates eye crinkles and ‘crow’s feet.’ These cues will give you an indication of when to joke, when to switch topics, or when to slow down.”

4. Leave On a High Note

When a date is going well, it can be tempting to make it last as long as possible. However, it’s better to “quit while you’re ahead,” so to speak.

“Skilled poker players maintain their gains by knowing when to walk away,” Taylor says. “The same principle applies on the first date. Leave while the conversation is still flowing easily, and both of you have some smiles on your faces.”

“People remember events not by averaging every moment, but by recalling the emotional peak and the ending,” he continues. “When you stay too long, the spark can dim, and the mood can drop. If you leave when it is still feeling good, it builds anticipation and leaves them with a desire to see you again.”