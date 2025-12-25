4 Props From Christmas Comedies You Can Buy Replicas Of

Some of the most memorable Christmas comedies also featured memorable props. Quirky things like the Red Ryder BB gun from A Christmas Story or the Talkboy from Home Alone 2 will forever be associated with those movies and the holiday season in general. Here are a few replicas you can pick up for yourself (or somebody else) right now, should you be so inclined.

4. THE HOME ALONE 2 DOVES

Sculptor John Perry, who created the turtledove ornaments for Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, also sells authentic replicas of the famous props online. The two doves are identical to the ones in the movie and come with a certificate of authenticity. They’re currently for sale on Amazon.

Videos by VICE

3. THE TREE FROM A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS

ProductWorks makes an officially licensed Charlie Brown Christmas tree just like the one in the 1965 TV special. It stands 24” tall and comes complete with a single red ornament and Linus’s blanket. Check it out on Amazon.

2. THE CHRISTMAS VACATION MOOSE MUGS

Several companies sell their own version of Clark Griswold’s moose mugs from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. If you’re looking for something officially licensed, ICUP offers a two-piece acrylic set of 4.5 oz mugs. These are also available on Amazon.

1. THE LEG LAMP FROM A CHRISTMAS STORY

The Christmas Story leg lamp is yet another popular choice. This one comes in a variety of sizes, with some as big as 45” tall. Like the others on the list, you can get the larger-size lamp on Amazon, as well as a smaller, more affordable night light version, if that’s more your speed.