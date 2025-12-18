4 Tips for Manifesting Your Dreams for 2026 With December’s Lucky New Moon

Friday marks the last new moon of 2025, aka the most powerful new moon of the year. Ready to manifest your dreams for 2026? Let’s dig a bit deeper.

A new moon occurs at the start of a new lunar cycle, when the moon is positioned between the Earth and the sun. From our view here on Earth, the moon is pretty much invisible because the Earth-facing side is unlit.

New moons symbolize a fresh start and an expansive opportunity to call in new opportunities. As the last of the year, this particular new moon holds special energy you won’t want to miss out on.

New Moon in Sagittarius: What to Expect

The new moon in Sagittarius is said to be the luckiest new moon of 2025, and it provides the perfect opportunity to manifest your dreams for 2026. Think of it like a portal into your ideal future.

When the new moon occurs in Sagittarius, a free-spirited, optimistic, and philosophical zodiac sign, it offers a chance for expansion. In other words, there’s no better time than now to map out your new year goals, intentions, and plans.

While the new moon occurs on Friday, its energy will likely last throughout the weekend, inspiring you to plant seeds and reflect on your desires. However, the moon will shift into Capricorn, a more grounded, hard-working sign, on Saturday—so don’t be surprised if your mood changes throughout the weekend. However, both zodiac signs bring necessary perspectives to the table, both of which you can utilize to your advantage.

How to Manifest During the New Moon in Sagittarius

Want to plan your 2026 with the new moon in Sagittarius’s strong energy? Here’s how to manifest the life you desire.

1. Explore and Adventure

Sagittarius is all about travel, adventure, and freedom. During this new moon, find ways to let loose and explore—even if it’s within your own town. Read a book that challenges your perspective, book a train to a nearby city, or talk to a stranger as though they’re your friend. There are countless ways to channel Sagittarius’s energy to grow and expand.

2. Visualize and Script Your Future

One of the best ways to manifest your desired outcomes is by visualizing them in great detail. You can do this through meditation or by simply writing down your ideal future as though you’re already living it. When partaking in this exercise, allow yourself to feel what it would be like to live this projected reality. Does it bring you peace? Excitement? Fulfillment? Pride? Bask in and align yourself with these emotions, and you will rise to any challenges with confidence and resilience.

3. Don’t Take Life Too Seriously

One thing about Sagittarius is that, above all else, they love to simply have fun. Use this new moon as a chance to free yourself from life’s burdens. Allow yourself to take risks, dream big, and think outside the box for a change. Your life is your own, and you’re allowed to live it in a way that feels fulfilling for you.

4. Practice Gratitude

When you operate from a state of gratitude, you naturally become more positive and confident. Of course, this doesn’t mean you won’t experience self-doubt, anxiety, sadness, or other negative emotions. You’re still human, after all. But Sagittarius reminds us to stop and smell the grass. Your current blessings were once just dreams, too.