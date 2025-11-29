4 Zodiac Signs Most Likely to Find a Holiday Fling This Year

As the holiday season approaches, more and more people are looking for partners to share the festive energy with. In fact, according to a recent survey from Hily Dating App, 60% of people say colder months make them crave love, and 63% admit they crave intimacy.

This time of year is also known as “cuffing season,” when singles attempt to secure a relationship for comfort throughout the frigid, bleak winter months. And while many daters are on the prowl, some might have more luck than others. According to astrology, certain zodiac signs will experience an uptick in romance during the holidays.

Here are four zodiac signs most likely to have a holiday fling this year.

1. Cancer

As the nurturing, empathetic sign of the zodiac, Cancers often feel most fulfilled when they’re giving love to others. However, they desire—and deserve—that affection in return, too. Thankfully, they’re in luck this holiday season.

“If you’ve been indulging in a flirtation, the holiday energy could turn it into something unexpectedly exciting,” says Lisa Stardust, astrologer at Hily Dating App. “The stars are activating the part of your chart that rules intimacy, and with so much romantic energy in the air, it’s hard not to get swept into spark-filled connections.”

For singles, this is the perfect opportunity to meet someone new—even if that means downloading the dating apps for the fifteenth time this year.

“Use these vibes to practice radical self-love to usher in the new year with confidence and a whole heart,” Stardust says “So, go on the dating apps and search for the person that aligns with the qualities you’re looking for. You’ll meet someone who instantly fires up the spark within.”

2. Leo

Leos thrive in the spotlight, and this year, they’ll be the center of romantic attention.

“Serendipitous encounters will manifest throughout the holiday,” says Stardust. “Pay attention to who crosses your path; someone you meet now might bring a sudden burst of chemistry.”

However, to fully take advantage of this energy, you must be willing to keep an open mind and open heart.

“With this energy around you, your future can change in the blink of an eye, so stay open to spontaneous plans and unexpected attractions,” says Stardust. “These vibes also bode well for embracing romance, and if you’ve been teetering on the edge of a relationship, utilize your outgoing nature and make a move. You’ll be happy you weren’t shy and trusted your instincts instead of holding back.”

3. Capricorn

For Capricorns, it’s usually all work and hardly any play. But this holiday season will be a great reminder to put yourself out there and go after what—and who—you want.

“The cosmic vibes bring a burst of joy and social energy your way. Reach out to some of your friends to see if there are any events worth attending, and get in some flirting,” says Stardust. “You might have several chances to go on dates and be surprised by who catches your attention. As the holiday spirit builds, think of it as a chance to enjoy the moment, make new memories, and see where a fun spark might lead.”

4. Pisces

As much as Pisces like to isolate themselves, the holiday season is a chance for them to leave their comfort zones and share their brilliant energy with others.

“Your social life will be on fire this holiday season,” says Stardust. “This is a good time to find love through intellect rather than raw attraction. If you’ve got your eye on someone right now, consider inviting them over to watch a documentary or send them an article you find particularly illuminating.”

Right now, luck is on Pisces’s side.

“If there’s someone you’ve been hoping to hear from, this may be the moment they finally reach out,” Stardust says.