4 Zodiac Signs That Can Expect Extra Chaos From the Eclipse Corridor

We are entering a powerful yet chaotic period this month, known as the Eclipse Corridor.

If you’re into astrology, you might already know that eclipse season brings heightened energy and emotional growth—but often at the expense of some relationships and comforts you’ve outgrown.

“An eclipse corridor is the time between a solar and a lunar eclipse that occurs near the Moon’s nodes,” said Polina Arutiunian, an astrologer at spiritual guidance platform Nebula. “The eclipse corridor lasts two weeks—September 7 to September 21—but the week before and the week after are also times when we begin to feel these energies.”

To give you an idea of what to expect energetically, consider the chaos you often experience during new and full moons. Now, times that by 10, Arutiunian said.

“Eclipse energy is intense; around eclipse corridors, significant events and new connections often begin and tend to stick, carrying long-term lessons,” she explained.

While everyone will experience the weight of eclipse season, Virgo, Pisces, Gemini, and Sagittarius will feel it the most—and they’ll want to prepare. Here’s how the Eclipse Corridor will impact these four signs.

1. Virgo

This Eclipse Corridor might have you rethinking yourself and those closest to you, Virgo.

“For Virgos, the eclipse corridor begins in the 7th house of partnerships, with the lunar eclipse in Pisces on September 7,” Arutiunian said. “Events around the eclipse can show a new path in relationships. You may meet new people, enter new relationships, or reach a new status in a current relationship, and these events can clarify what you really want.”

Remain open-minded to all opportunities presented to you, but avoid making any sudden or irreversible decisions. Merely enjoy and take stock of your relationships, both old and new.

“In this eclipse cycle, your environment and partners act as a mirror, reflecting your own traits and behavior,” Arutiunian continued. “If you’re unhappy with a relationship dynamic, consider what you can change in your own behavior and which dynamics—or people—you no longer want in your life.”

2. Pisces

This is a hectic time for you, Pisces. Remain both inspired and present amidst the chaos, focusing on growth and healing. You’ll find your grounding soon.

“For Pisces, the eclipse corridor emphasizes the 1st house—personal beginnings, initiative, and independence,” Arutiunian said. “This eclipse cycle pushes you to work on yourself—personal growth, initiative, independence, or physical renewal.”

During these few weeks, you also might realize you’ve outgrown people you once were aligned with. This is merely part of life.

“The South Node is in your 7th house of partnerships, so this period can reveal people around you who hold you back,” Arutiunian continued. “Pay attention to those who criticize your ideas or downplay your achievements. Don’t be afraid to say goodbye to toxic people.”

Additionally, you might find yourself at a crossroads in your close relationships, noticing mismatched needs and expectations.

“Issues with a partner may highlight areas where you lack perseverance or determination—the work is to learn to defend your interests,” said Arutiunian. “Many Pisces may receive new insights about personal projects and work—don’t miss the chance to start something bold that could lead to great results.”

3. Gemini

Are you motivated, Gemini? It’s time to rediscover what makes you feel most alive.

“For you, eclipses begin in the 10th house—long-term plans, career, and social status,” said Arutiunian. “This period can bring new ideas, opportunities, or offers related to professional development, your company, your public status, or relocation abroad.”

Of course, to fully take advantage of new opportunities, you must first be willing to step out of your precious comfort zone that’s keeping you safe yet stagnant.

“The main theme for Gemini is to release the past and your comfort zone and seize growth opportunities—even if that means changing your job, team, or even where you live,” Arutiunian continued. “Events in this corridor can show Gemini the importance of moving forward, making long-term plans, and thinking ten steps ahead. Don’t be afraid of new responsibilities or duties—they can lead to lasting results.”

4. Sagittarius

Don’t neglect the essential things in life, Sagittarius.

“The eclipse corridor draws your attention to the 4th house—your inner state, home, loved ones, and foundational patterns,” Arutiunian explained. “This energy can bring insights or opportunities to work through old patterns, improve relationships with loved ones, find a new place to live, or resolve home and real-estate matters.”

This eclipse will shed light on what’s in alignment for you. If you need to force a relationship or situation, it likely isn’t serving you. It should naturally flow and add value to your life (and vice versa). Don’t stay in something just because you’re afraid to go against societal norms. You were never meant to “fit in” anyway.