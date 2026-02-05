5 Comedy Stars You Didn’t Know Voiced Characters in the ‘Fallout’ Video Games

The Fallout video games have always had an underlying sense of humor to them, and it fittingly made its way into the spinoff TV series of the same name, which concluded its second season on Prime Video earlier this week. With that in mind, it seems pretty on-brand for the franchise’s creators to have enlisted the help of some comedic actors to provide voices for their characters at one point or another. We’ve touched on Matthew Perry voicing Benny in Fallout: New Vegas, but he’s just one of several comedy stars who’ve appeared in the series. Let’s take a look at a few others you might not have picked up on.

5. DAVE FOLEY

Kids in the Hall star Dave Foley provided the voice of Benny’s robot assistant, Yes Man, in 2010’s Fallout: New Vegas. Yes Man is a major character in the game and can be a great asset to the player, depending on the decisions they make.

4. PAMELA ADLON

If you ever thought that one of the characters in the first Fallout sounded a lot like Bobby from King of the Hill, that’s because Pamela Adlon, who voices Bobby, also voiced the Nicole character in the game. Nicole is the leader of the Followers of the Apocalypse, a humanitarian organization hoping to restore peace to the wasteland.

3. KENNETH MARS

The first character you encounter in the original Fallout is the overseer of Vault 13, which is the player’s home and birthplace. The overseer was voiced by legendary comedic actor Kenneth Mars, who played Franz Liebkind in Mel Brooks’s The Producers and Inspector Kemp in Young Frankenstein.

2. LIAM NEESON

Liam Neeson might have made a name for himself as a serious actor at the beginning of his career, but he’s appeared in quite a few comedies in recent years and starred in one of the biggest comedy films of 2025, The Naked Gun. Prior to that, however, he made a rare video game appearance as the player’s long-lost father, James, in 2008’s Fallout 3.

1. BRAD GARRETT

Yet another comedic actor whose voice can be heard in the first Fallout game is Everybody Loves Raymond’s star Brad Garrett. Garrett portrays an idiotic super mutant, the player runs into, named Harry, who’s been left in charge of the local water supply.