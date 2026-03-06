5 Fan-Favorite Pokémon Lines Who Should Return in Winds and Waves

Pokemon Winds and Waves are the next upcoming mainline Pokemon games, set to release in 2027 on Nintendo Switch 2. So far, a first teaser was revealed as part of Pokemon’s 30th Anniversary celebration. This teaser already showcased many different specimens that will be included in the game. Of course, there are still many more to be revealed as time approaches the release date.

Keeping in mind which specimens would suit the upcoming Indonesian-themed region or have been absent from more recent titles (remakes excluded), let’s take a look at five fan-favorite evolution lines who deserve to make a return.

Trapinch, Vibrava, & Flygon

Kicking off the list is one of Hoenn’s favorite evolution lines, the Trapinch-Vibrava-Flygon line. Flygon, in particular, is one of the most notable fan-favorites from Hoenn. Despite this, it is yet to receive some love in the form of inclusion in recent Pokemon games, leaving die-hard fans of the monster without their lovable sidekick.

Flygon (and its pre-evolutions) have not been available in the three latest Pokemon games. On top of this, the last mainline release in which it was obtainable in-game was Sword and Shield – it’s time for the return of the king!

Jangmo-o, Hakamo-o, & Kommo-o

Another line that deserves to be considered for returning Pokemon in Winds and Waves is the Jangmo-o, Hakamo-o, Kommo-o line. This evolutionary line is based on the komodo dragon, which is one of the most notable reptiles native to Indonesia.

Plus, these powerful and much-loved dragons have not been available since Pokemon Sword. It would truly be a perfect opportunity to bring the Alolan fan-favorites back!

KECLEON

While Kecleon doesn’t have an evolution line, that doesn’t make it any less notable a Pokemon. In fact, it is one of the more iconic Hoenn monsters, known for the ‘Kecleon Bros’ duo in the anime, as well as the Kecleon Shopkeeper roles in the Mystery Dungeon Games.

Poor Kecleon hasn’t been seen in a mainline game since back in Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon on the 3DS. This little guy, despite having quite a community of fans behind him, often goes forgotten or overlooked. Perhaps this is the chance to shine the spotlight on Kecleon as a returning Pokemon in Winds and Waves. After all, this Chameleon-inspired critter would be a nice fit in the new Region.

Purrloin & Liepard

Clouded leopards are a native species to Indonesia, so what Pokemon could be more fitting as a native species to an Indonesian-inspired Region than Liepard, and the pre-evolution, Purrloin?

The designs are very, very popular among Pokemon fans, and much like other entries on this list, poor Liepard hasn’t been seen in a while, either. Once again, not since Sword and Shield!

Phanpy & Donphan

Finally, we have Phanpy and Donphan! These two were very popular specimens back in the Johto days, and it’s easy to see why. Phanpy has such an adorable little design and characteristics, whilst Donphan’s rollout is somewhat an iconic go-to move throughout the Pokemon anime.

Since Johto’s days in the spotlight, though, it seems Phanpy and Donphan are becoming more and more overlooked. While it was included in the last mainline titles, Scarlet and Violet, this duo has only been involved in five mainline game titles out of 12, including the Legends series. Plus, as elephant-inspired monsters, these two are perfect choices to find in a Region inspired by Indonesia.