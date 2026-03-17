5 Games You’ll Enjoy if You Love Pokemon Pokopia

Pokemon Pokpia is the latest spin-off in the Pokemon franchise, and one of the most notable Nintendo Switch 2 releases so far. With many fans sharing their love for Pokopia online, you may find yourself curious about what other existing or upcoming games offer similar gameplay mechanics and aspects. If you loved Pokemon Pokopia, these five game titles and series will likely offer a similar level of enjoyment.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Pokemon Pokopia has widely been described by the community as ‘the Pokemon version of Animal Crossing’, so it would make sense that there’s likely a lot of overlap between fans. As two of the most popular Nintendo IPs, Pokopia fans will almost certainly enjoy Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the latest title available.

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There are very similar mechanics, heaps of quirky and adorable villagers to befriend and have join your island, and the freedom to design your own village. New Horizons also had a brand new update earlier this year, offering even more content – including some fun crossover items with The Legend of Zelda, LEGO, and more.

Dragon Quest Builders & Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dragon Quest Builders is a spin-off title of the Dragon Quest franchise that focuses on building a town, completing quests, and exploring the world with a touch of combat. Players can design their town the way they want, unlock recipes, gather materials, fend off creatures as they explore, and befriend interesting characters. Pokopia fans who enjoy being able to decorate a progressing town with a sandbox-like approach and very consistent cozy vibes (even with combat mechanics added), Dragon Quest Builders may be a valuable pick.

If you really end up enjoying the game, then there’s also a sequel title, Dragon Quest Builders 2. This sequel title introduces new mechanics and features, such as additional story/narrative content, first-person perspective, underwater exploration, fast travel, and co-op play.

Moonstone Island

The concept of Moonstone Island is essentially ‘Stardew Valley meets Pokemon’ – it’s a cozy life sim with farming aspects, village building, exploration through mines and dungeons, creatures to collect and raise, and even a rougelike deckbuilder-inspired battle system, where you draw cards to form attacks, buffs, and effects.

If you’re looking for a game that carries over that same kind of cozy comfort found in Pokopia through relaxed, ‘go at your own pace’ gameplay, Moonstone Island is a solid pick. It also mirrors those same mechanics of building up a village while also discovering and befriending various monsters.

Collector’s Cove

Collector’s Cove is a brand-new release, offering a game that combines cozy life-sim and farming aspects with the inclusion of lovable creatures. Players sail alongside their creature friend to make new discoveries, grow their on-ship farm, and explore various locations.

There are no enemies to look out for in this game, so it most definitely fits those easygoing, cozy vibes. Players can locate new islands, spend some time going fishing, customize their ship, and even unlock new accessories and interactions between their creature companion!

Palworld & Upcoming Title, Palfarm

Palworld is an open-world survival game full of creatures roaming various habitats, much like wild Pokemon. Players can create bases that range from classic little block-houses to impressive castles, all crafted from materials they collect around the world. They can also battle against, capture, and befriend the various monsters around the islands, use them for combat, for tasks around your base, and even for helping to explore the islands with swimming or flight.

Following Palworld’s overwhelming success, a new title is in the works, titled Palfarm. This upcoming title is a cozy life-sim game with farming mechanics, almost like Palworld’s spin on the Animal Crossing (or Pokopia) formula. Many players are eagerly awaiting this one, so if you enjoyed Pokopia and/or Palworld, you should consider adding this one to your wishlist. Feedback from the community so far has been pretty consistently positive, and from the visual previews shown so far, the game looks like it will deliver a satisfying cozy experience within the Palworld universe.