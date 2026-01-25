5 of the Funniest Moments From WWE’s ‘Total Divas’

Total Divas is one of the most underrated reality shows of the 2010s. I often reminisce on the golden era of reality television. Shows like Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Jersey Shore, Project Runway, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Vanderpump Rules. The stars of today just aren’t doing it like back in the day. While Total Divas is divisive amongst the wrestling fanbase, it brought thousands of new eyes to a sport that has been male-dominated for decades.

Total Divas — which centered on the women of WWE and their lives in and out of the ring — ran from 2013 until 2019. The cast included stars like Natalya, The Bella Twins, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Summer Rae, Paige, and so many more. While it’s no longer running, it picks up new fans all the time through viral social media clips proving how ahead of its time it was.

The show produced so many hilarious and unserious moments. Check out our top five below.

1. Natalya And Summer Rae’s Beef

When I think of Total Divas I think of Natalya. I’m sorry, but she (and Jimmy Uso) carried the show. Whether it was her dominatrix storyline or her mom making her wedding dress, she is the most unintentionally hilarious person. But the quintessential Nattie moment for me is her beef with Summer Rae. First, Summer shows up at her home unannounced to confront her rival. The scene ends with Nattie taking a slap to the face from Summer. She threatens to call the police if Summer doesn’t leave.

This escalates to another situation where Nattie and Summer are in the car with Rosa Mendes. They were carpooling together when Nattie decides she’s had enough of Summer. She veers off and throws her bags out of the car. Then, she drags Summer out of the car by her hair.

2. Where’s Brie’s shoe?

It also wouldn’t be a Total Divas list without Brie Mode. Brie is notorious for getting wasted and saying/doing outlandish things. Oftentimes, Bryan Danielson is very annoyed with her the next day. One moment in particular is when Brie is out with some of the other women on the roster, including Paige. She’s had a wild night and, along the way, loses her shoe. She creates a whole catchy tune out of it, reciting it completely plastered. “Where did I lose my shoe?”

3. Tamina gets karate kicked

Never miss with someone from the Islands, especially if they wrestle for a living. Tamina, Naomi, and Nattie are out at a bar together. They’re consoling Nattie who has been listening to ageist comments. A man appears, butting into their conversation which Tamina doesn’t take kindly to. Instead of notifying staff or security, she takes things into her own hands. The guy doesn’t back down. Instead, he tries to roundhouse kick Tamina which doesn’t end well for him. In the end, the girls go back to their heart-to-heart moment. Remind me to never mess with Tamina!

4. Renee’s Hat Gets Stolen and mox chases after him

Renee and Dean Ambrose (AEW’s Jon Moxley) are out to dinner with their family when suddenly, a drunk man steals Renee’s hat off her head. Instead of letting it go, Ambrose jumps over the bushes like his Shield days and chases him down. He recaptures the hat which ends up being a really sweet moment, but the visual of him chasing the guy down is absolutely hilarious.

Any moment with these two on screen is guaranteed to be the best. They’re so funny and genuine, nothing comes across forced or scripted. In the Season 7 premiere, Jimmy takes Naomi to a haunted lighthouse for a special date. The encounter a tour guide dressed like Colonel Sanders who’s trying to summon the spirit of a little girl that died in the room. Naomi walks out, “I don’t want to talk to no damn Ellen!” Meanwhile, Jimmy is always trying to find a way to get “alone time” with Naomi.