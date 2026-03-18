5 Shifts Coming With Tonight’s Pisces New Moon

The Pisces new moon is occurring on Wednesday, March 18, at 9:23 p.m. EST—and it’s bringing heightened energy and emotional clarity. The dreamy, creative water sign ushers deep healing and self-expression, which is only amplified by the new moon phase.

Wondering how this phase will affect you? Here are five things you can expect from this new moon.

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1. Chaotic Emotions

Pisces is one of the most emotional signs of the zodiac. Pisces season is already a naturally nostalgic time, but the new moon brings an extra wave of this intensity. You might feel more reflective or sensitive, noticing old wounds resurfacing. This is all part of the healing process.

This won’t just affect you individually, of course. Those around you are likely to experience sudden mood swings or emotional outbursts, which can directly impact you and your relationships.

2. Creative Breakthroughs

Pisces is known for its creative nature. In fact, this sign is often referred to as the artist of the zodiac. Pisces’s emotional depth and ability to transmute their pain make them incredibly imaginative.

During the Pisces new moon, expect creative breakthroughs—and fully embrace them. Follow your instinct to write, paint, make music, etc. You might feel overwhelmed by new ideas, but go where your energy flows. These creative sparks are not random; they find you for a reason.

3. Ultimate Closure

The Pisces new moon provides the ideal opportunity for closure. You’re likely to receive emotional clarity or spiritual downloads during this time, so pay close attention to what comes up. Remember that only you can give yourself the closure you need. If something is coming to an end, trust that it’s not meant to be—at least not in this moment.

Allow yourself the chance to grieve so you can finally close the door. You are merely clearing space for what’s meant to flow into your life next. You should never have to force someone or something to stay or fit.

4. Bursts of Inspiration

With the new moon occurring in dreamy Pisces, expect to find inspiration all around you. Pisces has a way of making the smallest moments feel magical. This energy will both inspire you and bring some much-needed warmth and comfort.

Allow yourself to fuel your dreams during this time. Nothing is too far out of reach. If you feel compelled to shoot for the stars, there’s a reason for it. Trust your instincts and follow inspiration wherever it might lead or guide you.

5. Heightened Intuition

Pisces is a deeply intuitive sign. During this new moon, you might feel more in tune with yourself, your feelings, your needs, and your inner “knowing.”

Oftentimes, we brush off our gut instincts or downplay our emotions to avoid conflict. Consistently doing so, however, can harm the relationship you have with yourself. When your intuition speaks to you, whether quietly or loudly, listen to it. It has your best interests at heart, and it might just save you from making the wrong life choices.

Don’t be surprised if you suddenly pick up negative energy from the people closest to you, as this time will shed light on those with ill intentions. You don’t need to make any drastic decisions, but don’t ignore the signs, either. Take stock of your feelings/revelations, process them, then decide how you want to move forward.