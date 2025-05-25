5 Signs You Can Trust the Person You’re Dating

Unless you’ve met your soulmate on your first try or have had relatively smooth dating experiences throughout your life, you likely know that dating can be…well, terrifying at times. Trusting someone with the most intimate parts of yourself isn’t easy, especially when you’re just getting to know someone.

However, while it’s great to be cautious in dating, you don’t want to be so jaded and suspicious that you never let anyone in. Thankfully, there are some ways to tell whether the person you’re seeing is worth your time. Here are five signs you can trust someone.

1. They’re consistent.

Someone who is consistent is someone you can probably trust. It’s easy to be excited about a relationship early on in dating, but can that person maintain their efforts and energy as the relationship progresses? Do they let their initial emotions cloud their judgment and jump in too fast, before evaluating whether they’re in the position to follow through on their promises?

Taking it slow and steady helps build trust with a person. If the individual you’re dating is trying to rush you, push your boundaries, or show an unsustainable form of affection early on, you’ll likely want to pump the breaks before trusting them with your heart.

2. They’re communicative and open.

Communication is everything in a healthy relationship. A partner who is willing to talk through issues or concerns is likely one you can trust. Additionally, it’s a positive sign if this person is open about their own thoughts and feelings. When you let someone into your world, they should do the same for you, too. This allows for mutual trust and understanding.

On the other hand, if the person remains closed off or grows avoidant when you’re honest and communicative with them, you might want to pull back and protect your energy from them.

3. They back their words with actions.

Anyone can talk a big game, but not everyone can actually follow up with actions. For example, if someone tells you they value you and your time and want a relationship with you, they should show that through their behavior. Consistent communication, regular dates/hangouts, and commitment from that person will show you they mean what they say.

However, on the other hand, if that same person barely talks to you when you’re apart, only wants to see you at night or once in a while, and is still casually seeing other people, it’s clear they’re not willing to back their words with actions. In other words, at this point, they can’t be trusted.

4. They take accountability when they’re wrong.

If a person can admit their mistakes, apologize for them, and make changes going forward, that’s a good sign you can trust them. No matter how great your partner might be, they will inevitably mess up from time to time. What matters is how they move forward and take accountability for their wrongdoings.

Someone who grows defensive when confronted with their poor actions might have trouble admitting their vulnerabilities. If the person you’re dating is constantly on the defense, don’t be so quick to trust that they’ll protect your feelings or have your best interests in mind.

5. They’re empathetic.

Someone who can empathize with others typically would act with integrity—or, at the very least, they’d have good intentions. If they hurt you in some way, they would genuinely feel bad about it and want to avoid the same situation going forward.

People who lack empathy, however, often don’t consider how their actions affect others. This can be a sure sign they’re not to be trusted with your emotions and energy. No one is perfect, of course, but if someone isn’t willing to consider your side, they’re likely not going to make you feel emotionally safe or secure.