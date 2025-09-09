5 Ways to Feel Better After a Breakup

When I went through my first serious breakup in adulthood, I couldn’t eat, sleep, or function normally. My stomach was a clenched fist at all times. When I finally would drift to rest—only after exhausting myself from ruminating all day—I’d dream about my ex and me happily together, only to wake up to the devastating realization that we were done. It was like ripping the band-aid off every time I opened my eyes.

Needless to say, I didn’t have much of an appetite at first. This is, unfortunately, a common experience for many individuals as they navigate heartbreak. The emotional stress can trigger a surge in stress hormones like cortisol, suppress your appetite, slow your digestion, and disrupt your sleep.

Videos by VICE

Thankfully, there are ways you can lessen the impacts of these changes. Dietitian Karine Patel at DietitianFit provided five tips for supporting your body through a breakup.

1. Balance Blood Sugar

When you’re undergoing bouts of extreme stress, you might notice your blood sugar is naturally higher than usual. Psychological trauma, poor diet, and hormonal changes (all of which can result from a breakup) can all raise blood sugar.

“It’s common after a breakup to miss meals or just depend on caffeine and snacks; however, it drives blood sugar levels to be high and cause crashes that fuel fatigue and anxiety,” Patel explained. “Try having regular meals containing a protein such as meat or fish, slow-releasing carbohydrates like brown rice, lentils, or quinoa, and healthy fats such as avocado, chia seeds, or eggs. All of these will help keep energy levels up, calm short tempers, and bring a feeling of routine back.”

2. Support Serotonin Production

Did you know that around 90% of serotonin is made in the gut? That’s right: if you’re eating poorly or inefficiently, you’re likely to mess with your serotonin levels, which impact your overall mood and mental health.

“Salmon, turkey, seeds, chickpeas, and bananas are all tryptophan-rich foods that support the raw material for serotonin,” said Patel. “If you have these with complex carbohydrates, such as brown rice or oats, they will help improve mood naturally, gently lifting the emotional lows that come with a break-up.”

3. Boost with Healthy Fats

I know you likely don’t feel like eating right now. When I was going through the worst of my breakup, I would practically dry-heave any time I tried to force-feed myself.

However, “It’s vital to eat brain-friendly nutrients during a time of recovery,” Patel explained.

“Walnuts, oily fish, and chia seeds contain omega-3 fatty acids, which have been proven to help lower symptoms of depression,” she continued. “These fats assist in protecting the nervous system and reducing the impact of ongoing stress.”

4. Hydrate and Care for the Gut

Unfortunately, dehydration really is at the root of many health issues and symptoms. I know it’s frustrating to hear, “Well, did you drink enough water today???” when you’re venting about your days-long headache. However, our well-intentioned loved ones might be right.

“Being emotional can slowly lead to dehydration over time, which then causes low energy, headaches, and poor focus,” said Patel. “Include probiotic foods like kefir, yoghurt, and fermented vegetables in your diet and make sure you drink enough water, as this will help restore balance in the gut. A healthy gut contributes to supporting a calmer and more mentally strong person.”

5. Allow Gentle Comfort

A gut-wrenching breakup is the perfect excuse (not that you need one!) to pamper yourself. If you want to buy the donuts, buy the f***ing donuts.

“Allow yourself small indulgences like a bowl of pasta, or a square of chocolate, without feeling guilty,” Patel recommended. “When appreciated after a nutrient-rich meal, comfort foods can help aid emotional relief without ruining recovery.”