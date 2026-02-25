5 Ways Tonight’s Moon Phase Will Affect You: February 25, 2026

Many people believe the moon impacts our energy levels, sleep schedules, emotions, and even health. Some cultures worship the moon as a deity, celebrating each phase of the lunar cycle for its own symbolic importance.

Today, we are in the waxing gibbous moon phase, which represents momentum, inspiration, and last-minute pushes toward our dreams. This phase is said to bring heightened energy and clarity. As the moon gains more light from the sun, “growing” toward the full moon phase, we might experience a burst in energy ourselves.

“The waxing gibbous phase is between a half moon and full moon. Waxing means it is getting bigger,” NASA explains.

Today’s moon is also in the astrological sign of Gemini, a social, curious, and intellectual sign. Sitting in such an outgoing sign, the moon is expected to bring even more energy and social opportunities.

Wondering how the waxing gibbous moon in Gemini will show up in your life? Here are five ways tonight’s moon might impact you.

1. You Might Crave Change or Spontaneity

When the moon enters Gemini, many experience a surge of sociability. You might make new and exciting plans, take a last-minute trip, and even attend a community gathering.

“Moon in Gemini manifests itself by the need for changes and spontaneity,” AstroSeek reports.

If you’re craving a change in scenery or a spontaneous adventure, now is the perfect opportunity to embark on them. Allow yourself to be outgoing, talkative, and open to trying new things. You never know who you’ll meet or what doors will open up for you during this time.

2. Your Energy Could Increase

The waxing gibbous moon is associated with an increase in energy. If you’re feeling wired right now, you’re not alone. This lunar phase is like a shot of espresso, so don’t waste the energy you’re experiencing. Channel it toward chasing your dreams or making progress on your goals.

3. You’ll Likely Feel More Social

As mentioned earlier, the waxing gibbous moon in Gemini tends to trigger socialability. If you’re used to spending time alone, try to get out of your shell a bit today. Don’t be afraid to open yourself up to people, even if that means exposing your vulnerabilities.

“Safety lies in thinking about your feelings and sharing them with others,” AstroSeek reports. “You can be more talkative and speak with ease these days.”

4. Inspiration Will Be Through the Roof

The waxing gibbous moon phase is known as a highly inspirational time. Many people find they do their best work under this moon phase, as it symbolizes one last push toward their goals.

As the moon gains more illumination from the sun, some say we humans gain more momentum in our endeavors. Allow this energy to overcome you and channel it through creativity and belief in your dreams.

5. Others Might Perceive You As More Detached

Be careful not to be so hyperindependent that you’re pushing people away. While it’s great to be self-sufficient, you don’t want to appear detached. Moon in Gemini might stir up your extraversion, but it also sometimes leads to surface-level interactions or stoic encounters.

“You might have a better ability to keep a cool head, but beware, [a] cold heart can discourage others,” AstroSeek states. “Harmony of thinking and feeling is important.”

Allow people to get to know the real you, flaws, vulnerabilities, and all. The more real you are, the more people will feel drawn to you, and the more deeply you will connect with others. This is when true magic occurs.