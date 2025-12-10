5 Zodiac Signs Headed for a Chaotic Start to 2026

If you thought 2025 was brutal astrologically, you’d better buckle up for the new year. While 2026 might not be as chaotic as this year was, it will involve some rare planetary shifts—especially early in January.

“2025 was the first year in over two centuries where every planet changed signs—and 2026 isn’t calming down,” says Rachel Ruth Tate, certified astrologer at Casinos Analyzer.

According to Tate, the five zodiac signs below will feel this shift the most…

1. Capricorn

Capricorn, as the “father of the zodiac,” you’re typically prepared for just about anything. However, 2026’s astrological intensity might catch even you off guard—in the best way.

“The New Year in the Gregorian calendar always happens while the sun is in your season, but this year, your typically understated sign is seeing the majority of the astrological action!” says Tate. “Personal planets Sun, Venus, and Mars are already in your sign when the clock strikes midnight, and on January 1st, 2026, Mercury enters Capricorn, too. Nobody is in a better position to implement solid New Year’s resolutions than you are, so marshal all that force available to you and lead the way!”

2. Taurus

As a Taurus myself, I’m equal parts relieved and terrified to hear that 2026 will bring necessary shifts.

“With the shocking, turbulent outer planet Uranus retrograde in your normally placid sign since mid-November, you are bound to start the year off on less-than-stable ground!” Tate explains. “Change doesn’t come easily to you, Taurus, but it’s what’s coming in 2026, especially as every planet in Capricorn makes successive trines to Uranus throughout the month of January. This disruption to your norm inevitably represents growth, however, so embrace the process!”

3. Cancer

Cancer, your sensitive spirit is likely already on edge during the nostalgic holiday season. Use that intense energy to create aligned resolutions for 2026.

“Your sign is the sight of the most major retrograde in the sky at the turn of the year, with abundant social planet Jupiter sliding backwards in Cancer since early November, so you can expect to make resolutions with serious sincerity this year,” says Tate. “Growth-oriented Jupiter will oppose all four personal planets in Capricorn throughout January 2026, making emotional progress less than optional. You, in particular, have all the resources to retain every ounce of learning this year has to offer.”

4. Aquarius

Aquarius, you might feel eerily calm right now—but don’t expect that to last.

“The turn of the year may not feel like much of an event YET, but trust that much more is in store for your normally cool and coherent sign,” Tate advises. “Even though the fateful nodes of the moon have yet to change signs from where they are in Pisces and Virgo, February brings with it the very first eclipse we have experienced in almost a decade in Aquarius!”

According to Tate, that particular eclipse will “awaken your spirit and call you to presence.” It’s a good thing, even if it doesn’t feel that way at first.

5. Aries

Fiery Aries, don’t get too comfortable just yet. Your desire for change is your key to abundance.

“While the year begins with very little action having taken place in your sign, you are no doubt feeling the imminent call to change as all of the planets in Capricorn and Cancer square your major placements in Aries. On Valentine’s Day, serious and sobering Saturn re-enters your sign, where it spent a few months in 2025.”

“While you’ve had a preview of the maturation this extended three-year transit will ask for from you, now it’s go time…or maybe time to stop?” she continues. “Only you know what commitments are yours to make, and 2026 is the year to make them.”