50 Cent’s Vegas Residency Called ‘Worst Show’ in City’s History

Las Vegas residency shows can be hit or miss, and it sounds like 50 Cent’s recent run might fall into the latter category.

The Daily Mail reports that blogger Jennifer Gay — better known as Vegas Starfish to her followers — attended one of 50 Cent’s In Da Club shows at PH Live in Planet Hollywood. In her writeup, she called it one of the “worst” performances she’s ever seen in Sin City, and criticized the rapper — real name Curtis Jackson — for hardly interacting with the audience.

“The sound was balanced poorly making it impossible to hear the performance,” Gay wrote in a social media post about 50 Cent’s performance. “His hype men were unrelenting and overbearing, making it difficult to hear anything but their echoes.”

“The stage design and graphics felt like they were organized 15 minutes before the show with a Chat GPT prompt for ’90’s hip hop images,’” Gay continued, also criticizing 50 for a “lack of energy” and poor “crowd engagement.”

“This was the worst live performance, for any artist, I’ve ever attended,” Gay added. “I understand that he’s successful and doesn’t need a residency, so why do it if he doesn’t want to put any effort into it?”

“It felt like he didn’t want to be here after the first 10 minutes,” Gay finally offered. “This was worth about 1/10th of what I paid to see it.”

50 Cent hasn’t responded to the scathing review.