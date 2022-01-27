Couples From Different Cultures Explain the Secret to a Happy Marriage

What attracted you to each another? Adel: Elizabeth was serious and tender at the same time – both at work and when we were playing sports at the weekend. I found her attractive, too, so she definitely caught my eye. Elizabeth el-Dakar: I liked how Adel dealt with others. He didn’t act like a boss, but as a mentor who loved and appreciated them. At the time, I was looking for a partner who would be a lifelong friend and companion, someone who was ethical and sincere ; I found that person in Adel.

What did your families make of your marriage? Did your cultural and linguistic differences have any impact on them?

Adel: My father, an Egyptian, worked in Austria as a dentist and married an Austrian woman – my mother. Those differences were never a problem for them and it is the same for us. Successful relationships require understanding, love, and the desire to make it work. I was actually previously married to an Egyptian woman. We had three children together, but we couldn’t make it work. So we got divorced.

Elizabeth: My family always gave me the freedom to make my own choices. They were happy for me, and they saw how I’ve progressed in my career and built up a lot of confidence since marrying Adel.