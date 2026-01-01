Ciara Reveals the Biggest Red Flag When Dating a Man: ‘That’s a Little Concerning’

Ciara has been in both healthy and toxic relationships alike. The former can be attributed to her current marriage to NFL Quarterback Russell Wilson. The pair have kids together and share a pretty wholesome romance on the surface. On the other hand, the latter stems from her rocky relationship with Future. The rapper was hopelessly in love with the R&B singer, but also made decisions that led to their eventual split.

Consequently, when Ciara was recently on The Zeze Millz Show, she was deemed “the guru of relationships.” Given her knowledge of both good and bad relationships, the podcast host asked for advice. When you’re dating, what red flags should you be looking for? Let Ciara call it: any man with too many female friends should ring some alarms. Moreover, you definitely shouldn’t get too wild out at parties with them either.

Videos by VICE

“Well, I think that when someone’s in a serious relationship, we can’t be too turnt up with friends, not too turned up. I don’t trip about, like, a guy having friends, but if it’s a lot, I think that’s a little concerning. So we’re gonna give it a seven,” she ranked on a scale.

Ciara Says Any Man With Too Many Female Friends Should Be a Warning

The podcast host Zeze Mills felt like a seven out of ten felt pretty high. Ultimately, the “Goodies” crooner admitted that it all depends on circumstances and context. Openness in communication is key in these situations.

“There’s some guys that get along with girls really, like, well … A lot of my close friends are girls, but I do get along really well with guys. One of my closest friends since I was 14 years old, his name is Jasper, and he’s like one of my closest boys, and we don’t talk every day, but we talk all the time. Russ knows him, like, it’s all good,” Ciara explained.

“So I think that the dynamics are important. How about that? So it’s hard for me to rate that because it depends on the situation, right? If I’m cool with the girls, and I know, I feel good, it’s like, OK. Like, sometimes guys just get along really well with girls,” Ciara continued.

Still, she maintains that most men in serious relationships don’t tend to maintain close friendships with women. They may be casual, but that’s the kind of boundary that makes sense to her. “I mean, I think that when men are in serious relationships, they don’t have tons of female friends they talk to every day. Now they may have a lot of acquaintances, and that’s fine,” Ciara clarified.