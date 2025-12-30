Ciara Calls Out Grammys for Snubbing One of Her Classic Songs

The fact that Ciara has only won one Grammy is an outright travesty. Even then, the award was Best Short Form Music Video for “Lose Control” with Missy Elliott and Fatman Scoop. For her songs and albums themselves, though, Ciara’s been out of luck. Goodies was loaded to the brim with excellent singles and remains one of the best R&B albums of the 2000s. Moreover, “Promise” is gorgeous. All in all, she’s received five nominations for her strong work. However, one classic record in her catalog was somehow snubbed outright by the Recording Academy.

Recently, Ciara spoke on The Zeze Millz Show to promote her latest album CiCi. There, she laments that she felt overlooked when her hit single “Body Party” in 2013 didn’t receive any Grammy nominations. Admittedly, she felt slighted because it was the kind of record that should’ve received its flowers from the establishment. Additionally, the “1, 2 Step” singer feels like it’s the kind of song that had everything going for it.

The track helped revitalize R&B during a time when the genre’s impact was waning. Still, its popularity didn’t promise the prestige she felt it deserved.

Ciara was Upset the Grammys didn’t Recognize Her Big Hit “Body Party” in 2013

“I literally had a song that was R&B that went Number One on the charts, right? And this song was prominent in urban pop culture. I’m talking about ‘Body Party’, okay? It was a really big record,” she tells the podcast host. “That could be a great example where you’re like, ‘Okay, I literally checked off every box.’ That’s dream goals, right? And it’s a blessing when you get to check off all the boxes on a record release.”

After the nominations were announced, Ciara wondered what the process was like in nominating records. What does it even take to win a Grammy anymore? “In that moment, say you don’t get a Grammy nomination—not even a nomination — you’re like, ‘Wait, what?’ Like, help me understand. What more do I have to do?” she says.

Apparently, the song was never even considered because of a simple production choice. Ciara and her producer sampled “My Boo” by Ghost Town DJs, causing the Recording Academy to block its eligibility, per The Source. Eventually, this restriction would be lifted, and songs with samples afterwards would be eligible for a Grammy.